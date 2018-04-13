Trump Plans to Pardon CIA Leaker Scooter Libby

(CN) – President Donald Trump is set to pardon Scooter J. Libby, the former chief of staff of Vice President Dick Cheney who was convicted of perjury in 2007 stemming from the leak of a CIA operative’s identity, according to sources.

A source in contact with ABC News said that President Trump has been considering the move for months and has already approved the pardon.

Libby was convicted on four felony charges of lying to the FBI, perjury and obstruction of justice when federal officials were investigating the leak of the identity of Valerie Plame, a CIA operative.

After Libby was charged with lying to the FBI, he said he remembered his conversations with journalists differently than eight witness who testified that he was the source of the leak.

Although Libby was convicted, he served no jail time as former President George W. Bush commuted his sentence.

Many conservatives, including U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton, have called for Libby’s pardon. They argued that he was the victim of an overzealous prosecutor.

President Trump has already pardoned former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio after he was convicted of criminal contempt when he failed to stop placing undocumented immigrants in jail.

