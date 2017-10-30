Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his longtime business associate Richard Gates pleading not guilty to charges of conspiracy and money laundering; meanwhile, it was also revealed a former foreign-policy adviser to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign secretly pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI; the 9th Circuit ruled a court order prohibiting the organizers of a Salt Lake City comic convention from discussing trademark litigation over the name “comic con” violated their First Amendment rights; a group of Alaska youth have sued the state and Gov. Bill Walker, asking a court to declare a pollution-free planet as a civil right, and more.

Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort, left, leaves his home in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

1.) In National news  President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, turned himself in to the FBI this morning on charges stemming from the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

A court artist drawing shows President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, center standing and Manafort’s business associate, Rick Gates, in federal court in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah A. Robinson.  (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

2.) Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his longtime business associate Richard Gates pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon to charges of conspiracy and money laundering in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian election meddling.

George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials. (Photo via Linked In)

3.)  A former foreign-policy adviser to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign secretly pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials, court documents unsealed Monday show.

Equality March for Unity and Pride participants march past the White House in Washington on June 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

4.) A federal court on Monday barred President Donald Trump from banning transgender people from serving in the military.

Calvin Congden, of Tipton, Mich., says he was wrongly fired by the state Department of Health and Human Services for posting a holiday picture of himself dressed up as Santa Claus with an assault rifle.
5.) In Regional news a disabled Army veteran sued Michigan on Friday, claiming its Department of Health and Human Services fired him unconstitutionally, for posting a holiday picture of himself dressed up as Santa Claus with an assault rifle.
The logo of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.
6.)  The Seventh Circuit heard arguments Monday on whether the Federal Housing Finance Agency had the authority to divert mortgage giants’ future profits to the U.S. Treasury as a condition of their $188 billion bailout during the 2008 financial crisis.
7.) In Entertainment news a court order prohibiting the organizers of a Salt Lake City comic convention from discussing trademark litigation over the name “comic con” on social media violated their First Amendment rights, a Ninth Circuit panel held.
The Shell floating drill rig Kulluk in Kodiak Island, Alaska’s Kiliuda Bay as salvage teams conduct an in-depth assessment of its seaworthiness after it ran aground off an island near Kodiak as it was being towed across the Gulf of Alaska in stormy weather following the 2012 drilling season. (James Brooks/Kodiak Daily Mirror via AP, File)

8.) In Environmental news a group of Alaska youth have sued the state and Gov. Bill Walker, after a state agency denied their petition to stop extracting oil and gas and start considering a pollution-free planet as a civil right.

 

