Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his longtime business associate Richard Gates pleading not guilty to charges of conspiracy and money laundering; meanwhile, it was also revealed a former foreign-policy adviser to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign secretly pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI; the 9th Circuit ruled a court order prohibiting the organizers of a Salt Lake City comic convention from discussing trademark litigation over the name “comic con” violated their First Amendment rights; a group of Alaska youth have sued the state and Gov. Bill Walker, asking a court to declare a pollution-free planet as a civil right, and more.

1.) In National news President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, turned himself in to the FBI this morning on charges stemming from the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

2.) Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his longtime business associate Richard Gates pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon to charges of conspiracy and money laundering in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian election meddling.

3.) A former foreign-policy adviser to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign secretly pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials, court documents unsealed Monday show.

4.) A federal court on Monday barred President Donald Trump from banning transgender people from serving in the military.

