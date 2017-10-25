Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

1.) In National news a federal judge on Wednesday refused California’s request to order the Trump administration to continue making Affordable Care Act subsidy payments to insurers, saying he doubted cutting off the payments would result in immediate harm to Golden State residents.

2.) A nonpartisan group of election law experts on Wednesday accused the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 president campaign of violating federal financial disclosure laws to hide payments for a dossier that alleged connections between then-candidate Donald Trump and Russia.

3.) A Senate Panel voted Wednesday to advance President Donald Trump’s nominees for key posts at the Environmental Protection Agency over the objections of Democrats over decried the fact the nominees have worked in the past for corporate clients they will now be tasked with regulating.

