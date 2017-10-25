Judge Won’t Order White House to Pay Health Insurance Subsidies

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – A federal judge on Wednesday refused to block the Trump administration from ending Obama-era subsidies that reduce out-of-pocket health care costs for lower-income Americans, ruling that states could not show immediate harm.

In denying a motion for a preliminary injunction by 18 states and the District of Columbia, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said the termination of payments, known as cost-sharing reduction payments, to insurers had in fact provided their residents with better coverage options for 2018.

“State regulators have been working for months to prepare for the termination of these payments. And although you wouldn’t know it from reading the states’ papers in this lawsuit, the truth is that most state regulators have devised responses that give millions of lower-income people better health coverage options than they would otherwise have had,” he wrote in a 29-page ruling.

The plaintiffs argue in their lawsuit, filed in San Francisco federal court on Oct. 13 – a day after Trump announced he had canceled $7 billion in reimbursements to insurers – that canceling them will cause premiums to spike and insurers to abandon the marketplaces set up under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare. The states will have to spend billions more on health care when people who can no longer afford coverage seek emergency care at state-funded hospitals, they argue.

With open enrollment roughly a week away, the plaintiffs had warned that the cancellation would throw marketplaces into “chaos,” and asked for an injunction to keep them stable enough to encourage people to buy coverage. The administration called those predictions were “speculative.”

Siding with the administration on Wednesday, Chhabria found the contingency plan that California and most of the other plaintiffs had implemented to reimburse insurers kept 2018 premiums stable or reduced them.

The marketplaces offer a range of tiered plans – bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Under a backup plan, according to Chhabria at a Monday hearing, California and more than 40 other states have allowed insurers to increase 2018 premiums for silver plans only, leaving premiums in the other tiers untouched. People who receive tax credits under the health law to help pay their premiums will in turn get more money in credits next year, he said, allowing them to buy plans in other tiers or a comparably priced silver plan outside the exchange.

“If the states are so concerned that people will be scared away from the exchanges by the thought of higher premiums, perhaps they should stop yelling about higher premiums,” Chhabria wrote. “With open enrollment just days away, perhaps the states should focus instead on communicating the message that they have devised a response to the CSR payment termination that will prevent harm to the large majority of people while in fact allowing millions of lower-income people to get a better deal on health insurance in 2018.”

The judge did, however, concede that the plaintiffs had a “reasonable” argument that the payments to insurers are legal – the question on which the case hinges. But he qualified his assessment, writing that “it initially appears the administration has the stronger legal position.”

When Congress enacted the Affordable Care Act, it created two separate programs to lower the cost of health insurance purchased on the state exchanges. The first involves a tax credit to subsidize insurance premiums for qualifying taxpayers and the second provides subsidy payments to insurers, which are required to reduce out-of-pocket costs to patients in exchange for reimbursements from the federal government.

The Trump administration says the insurer payments are illegal. It argues Congress permanently funded only the tax credit program under the health law and left the insurer payments to be funded via the annual appropriations process. The plaintiffs insist Congress permanently appropriated funds, and that the administration’s decision to cut off the payments violated the Administrative Procedure Act and the U.S. Constitution.

“It’s a close and complicated question, even if the administration may seem to have the better argument at this stage,” Chhabria concluded.

California Deputy Attorney General Gregory Brown represents California and argued for the other states on Monday. Justice Department attorney James Burnham represents the federal government.

Neither Brown nor the Justice Department could immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

