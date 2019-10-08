Most Americans Support House Impeachment Probe

(CN) – Nearly 60% of Americans say they support the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into the actions of President Donald Trump – including 3 in 10 Republicans, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The Washington Post-Schar School poll reports that 58% of Americans say House Democrats were right to open an impeachment inquiry over Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine, with 38% opposed. Only 4% of Americans say they had no opinion the matter.

Breaking down support for the impeachment inquiry by political party shows a rising number of Republicans are beginning to support the investigation. Nearly 30% of Republicans say they agree with the inquiry into Trump’s conduct. While still vastly outnumbered by those who disagree with the probe, the rising number in favor suggests a trend that more Republicans have concerns about their party’s de facto leader.

The poll also shows some support for removing Trump from office at the end of the House inquiry. Nearly half of Americans (49%) say the House should vote to impeach Trump and subsequently call for him to be removed from his presidential post, compared to 46% who say impeachment would be inappropriate.

When taken together, the poll shows 6% who simultaneously agree with the impeachment inquiry but disagree with removing Trump from office.

Americans have as well concluded Trump struggles on the larger issue of ethics. According to the poll, 60% of Americans believe that Trump has not maintained quality ethical standards while serving as president, while about a third say Trump has acted ethically.

Regarding Joe Biden, the Democratic front-runner and potential Trump rival come next year’s election, 47% of Americans say the former vice president would uphold strong ethical values if elected.