Manafort Trial Heads Into Closing Arguments

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CN) – Prosecutors and defense attorneys will each have roughly two hours Wednesday to present their closing arguments at the bank and tax fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

After 23 witnesses took the stand for the prosecution, which also entered thousands of pages of documents into evidence, Manafort’s defense rested their case Tuesday without presenting any witnesses or evidence of their own.

Manafort also opted to forgo testifying on his own behalf, uttering “no, sir” – some of the only words he has spoken since trial began – when U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III asked the 69-year-old directly Tuesday if he wished to testify.

Though a federal judge in Washington revoked Manafort’s bail months earlier for witness tampering, Manafort has often appeared unbowed over the course of his 12-day trial.

Clad in a dark suit and tie, the lobbyist usually enters the courtroom with a smile and a wink for his wife, Kathleen Manafort. She has sat just feet behind him every day, accompanied by two longtime friends.

At the table where he sits beside his attorneys, Manafort was frequently taking regular notes and conferring with his counsel in hushed whispers. On shorter recesses, when not hauled away from the courtroom by a court officer, Manafort could be seen standing with his hands in his pockets, shoulders back and chatting almost casually with his lawyers, Kevin Downing, Thomas Zehnle, Brian Ketchum, Richard Westling and Jay Nanavati.

Like the jurors who will decide his fate, Manafort too will look on silently as his each side makes their case on the strength of the 32 counts of bank and tax fraud he faces.

Given the prospects of prosecutors circling back to emails or bank statements from their voluminous evidence, Judge Ellis had on multiple occasions warned the special counsel’s team about overreliance on demonstrative exhibits at close.

The defense will likely steer clear of most documentation and focus instead of the credibility of government witnesses like Rick Gates, Manafort’s former assistant.

If Manafort is found guilty, he faces life in prison. Regardless of the verdict, Manafort will also face a separate criminal trial this September in Washington on alleged violations of foreign lobbying rules.

