‘Greek Watergate’ looms over reelection of tarnished prime minister

After coming to power in 2019 by defeating the far-left Syriza party, Mitsotakis became the toast of Europe. He was hosted regularly at the World Economic Forum in Davos and hit all the sweet spots.

With stunning ease, he “speaks Davos." In perfect English, he knocks out one-liners about “the green transition,” digitalizing government, upholding NATO, transforming Greece into a magnet of foreign investment.

In May 2022, just before the spying scandal exploded in Athens, Mitsotakis was invited to deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress in Washington. It was a hit.

Sprinkling his speech with historical references equating democracy in America to that of ancient Athens, he delivered just what Congress wanted to hear: Vows to defend Ukraine, fight autocrats, fend off populism and cultivate democracy at home and abroad.

When he speaks, he brims with firm confidence and faithfully predicts a sunny outlook for Greece and its role in the EU.

In 1968, shortly after he was born, his family fled Greece following the installation of a military junta in power in 1967. His family was put under house arrest by the dictatorship.

After the fall of the junta, his father, Konstantinos Mitsotakis, returned to Greece and rose to become New Democracy's leader and prime minister in 1990.

In a strange twist, the government of his father was embroiled in a wiretapping scandal too, a row that played a part in his father's electoral defeat in 1994 after only one term in office.

Now big doubts about Mitsotakis' honesty are stalking him as he seeks reelection.

Up to now, he's stuck to his guns and relentlessly pointed to his ability to lead Greece back from the brink. His message is simple: Greece is back and open for business.

There's no question Greece's economy has grown exponentially in the four years since Mitsotakis and New Democracy resumed power after four years in the opposition.

Their grip on Greek politics was broken in 2015 during the Greek debt crisis which brought hundreds of thousands of Greeks onto the streets to protest a crippling debt repayment bailout plan imposed by the so-called “Troika”: The European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Syriza, a coalition of former communists and other left-wing proponents, won the 2015 election and gave Greece its first far-left government since the restoration of democracy in 1974.

During the financial crisis, Greece suffered a contraction equal to about a quarter of its national gross domestic product, the biggest drop of any Western economy outside wartime.

Mitsotakis entered the Maximos Mansion, the prime minister's residence, at just the right time. By 2019, four years of painful Troika-imposed cuts to public spending were over and the economy took off as Mitsotakis cut taxes and red tape for businesses, lured foreign investment, privatized a trove of public assets and kept the reins tight on government spending.

Growth was rapid and yielded eye-popping GDP figures, among the strongest in Europe. Employment cranked up along with real wages and foreign investors flocked in to take advantage of Mitsotakis' vaunted Greek miracle.

For now, Mitsotakis has managed to mostly weather the storm caused by the spying scandal. In part, that's because Greece has a long and sordid history of government surveillance and this new chapter of political skulduggery isn't a surprise for many Greeks.

“Generally, there has been a general lack of public interest because the assumption in Greece has always been that phones were tapped,” Piccoli, the Teneo analyst, said. “The only question is this time they got caught.”

Amazingly, Mitsotakis is still expected to come out on top at the end of what is shaping up to be long election year. Due to changes in Greece's election laws, it is likely that two elections will be held before the next government is formed.

Polls show New Democracy holding onto a lead over its chief rivals on the left – PASOK and Syriza.

“The opposition has not really managed to capitalize on this scandal,” Piccoli said.

Regardless, “Greece's Watergate” isn't likely to be swept under the rug easily.

“Over time, as we've moved online more and more, especially in the past few years, the security of our devices has really become an issue that's increasingly become front and center,” said Siena Anstis, a legal adviser at Citizen Lab. “There is a proliferation of initiatives in the U.S. – and in the EU to an extent – addressing the issue of spyware.”

In the U.S., the White House and Congress are moving to ban spyware altogether and the Biden administration blackballed NSO, an Israeli global spyware firm that developed and sold Pegasus, a powerful spyware used by governments around the world to spy on domestic adversaries.

The legality of spyware is a gray area, but governments do allow its purchase for monitoring criminal organizations, terrorist cells and other national security threats.

However, exploitation of spyware by unscrupulous governments – often by authoritarian regimes and dictatorships – has become a global scourge.

Spyware's criminal potential is notorious. Such software has been identified as a key factor in the harassment and even assassinations of government critics, human rights investigators and others.

Most gruesomely, spyware is believed to have been involved in the killing and dismemberment of Saudi dissident and Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Turkey in 2018.

Tsakatika, the Greek politics scholar, said confronting the surveillance scandal and getting the truth about what's gone on under Mitsotakis' watch is fundamental.

“It touches on all these questions of freedom of the press, guarantees for judicial independence,” she said. “The key here is the effect it's having on democracy in the sense of government and opposition.”

She added: “We need to know in democracies that everyone, all the political forces respect the rules of the game. I think this was a major breach of that trust that is very basic in a democracy.”

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.