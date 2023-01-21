Europe’s got a big, creepy spyware problem – and it’s going unchecked

“Basically the answer the commission got was that if it has been done, it has been done under national security reasons, so secrecy prevails,” Bricmont said. “Nothing to see here. And the commission has apparently been satisfied with those answers.”

The commission declined to provide Courthouse News with copies of the correspondence it had with the four countries, citing confidentiality.

Meanwhile, Europol, the EU's police agency, is not investigating the allegations despite calls from the European Parliament to do so, according to Bricmont.

“We fear that evidence might be deleted on purpose by the secret services or the governments,” she said. “We want Europol to secure the evidence, but so far Europol is mainly acting on demand of the member states.”

Europol did not answer a query from Courthouse News.

“There is obvious political unwillingness to intervene,” Bricmont said.

Meanwhile, the governments accused of spying have provided very little information about their purchase and use of spyware. Information about what has been collected from individuals' phones has not been disclosed, Bricmont said.

Lawsuits over spyware have been launched in Spain, Greece, Poland and Hungary, but those cases are only at the opening phases and done little to open government files and shed light on individual cases.

In its report, the PEGA committee makes an ominous comparison to the use of spyware today to the pervasive spying conducted by communist East Germany's Stasi with its hundreds of thousands of employees and informants.

“The scandal was quickly labeled 'Europe's Watergate,'” the report said. “However, rather than the political thriller 'All the President's Men' about the burglary into the Watergate building in 1972, today's spyware scandal is reminiscent of the chilling movie 'Das Leben der Anderen' ('The Lives of Others') depicting the surveillance of citizens by the totalitarian communist regime.”

"The Lives of Others" was a 2006 German film about the Stasi's monitoring of East Germans.

The comparison to the terror of the Stasi may seem like an exaggeration, but the report says governments in Poland, Hungary and Greece have made spying on opponents and critics part of their governing strategy.

In the cases of Poland and Hungary, the report says there are suspicions the far-right and ultra-nationalistic governments in power in Warsaw and Budapest even spy on people within their own ruling circles.

“The scope for legal surveillance in Poland has been expanded to the near unlimited,” the report said. “Commercial spyware is not merely a technical instrument used in isolation and in random situations. It is an integral and vital part of a system designed specifically for the unfettered surveillance and control of citizens.”

In Poland, an opposition politician's text messages – likely captured with spyware – were even broadcast on public television in a smear campaign allegedly orchestrated by the ruling government in the run-up to elections in 2019.

Polish Senator Krzysztof Brejza is seen in Warsaw during parliamentary elections in October 2019. (AP Photo)

That hacked politician, Senator Krzysztof Brejza, was in charge of the campaign of Civic Platform, a main challenger to the ruling Law and Justice party.

In Hungary, spyware allegedly has been used on the smartphones of multiple people deemed enemies of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his ruling Fidesz party.

“The use of Pegasus in Hungary appears to be part of a calculated and strategic destruction of media freedom and freedom of expression by the government,” the report said. “The Fidesz government has utilized this spyware in order to introduce a regime of harassment, blackmail, threats and pressure against independent journalists and media moguls.”

Pegasus has been used against more than 300 Hungarians, including political activists, journalists, lawyers, entrepreneurs and a former government minister, the report said, citing analysis by Amnesty International.

“The political control over the use of surveillance in Hungary is complete and total,” the report said. “The Orban-led Fidesz regime has made it so that they can target lawyers, journalists, political opponents and civil society organizations with ease and without fear of recourse. In addition, their control over almost all Hungarian media outlets allows them to continue pushing their own version of the truth, stopping much of the public scrutiny conducted by the media from reaching Hungarian citizens.”

In Greece, the fallout from the scandal has damaged the reputation of the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a right-wing conservative who heads the New Democracy party. Mitsotakis has denied any knowledge of the spying, but his government is accused of trying to seal off probes into the scandal.

The Greek government allegedly targeted Nikos Androulakis, a European Parliament member and head of Pasok, a center-left rival to New Democracy. Also spied on was Christos Spirtzis, a former infrastructure minister and a lawmaker with the left-wing Syriza party.

Another target was a business journalist, Thanasis Koukakis, whose work concentrated on financial corruption, and another journalist, Stavros Malichoudis, who'd written embarrassing stories about Greece's harsh treatment of refugees.

“There is a threatening and worrying evolution of the democratic situation and the respect of rule of law in Greece,” Bricmont said. “They used a very intrusive spyware violating data privacy rules, violating intimacy, family life.”

In Spain, the government is accused of spying on at least 65 people connected to the Catalan independence drive, including its most prominent political leaders, key activists and lawyers. The Spanish government has acknowledged targeting 18 people, saying it was given legal authority to do so. But Madrid has refused to disclose details about its spying program.

Spanish authorities charged the leaders of the independence drive and an unauthorized referendum in 2017 with sedition and other criminal charges. During court proceedings, the government allegedly infected the smartphones of lawyers and family members of those facing trial.

Bricmont said the wide-scale surveillance of Catalan separatists was “questionable for a democracy” and she faulted Spain for not carrying out thorough inquiries into what happened.

In its final report, due to be released later this year, the PEGA committee is expected to call for EU-wide legislation to curtail the spread of spyware and rules to ensure governments don't abuse the use of spyware.

“We can learn a lot from past government surveillance practices and governments tend to abuse these types of technology,” said Siena Anstis, a legal adviser at Citizen Lab. “They want to engage in surveillance; they take as much as they can until there are guardrails in place. I think to an extent that has been the history of government surveillance.”

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.