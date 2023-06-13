Chris Christie hammers Trump at CNN town hall

Despite endorsing Donald Trump’s previous two bids for the presidency, the former governor of New Jersey pledged to be the Republican presidential candidate who will break off from Trump’s politics of distractions and divisiveness.

MANHATTAN (CN) — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie fielded questions from CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Republican voters a town hall Monday, where he promised set himself apart from party rivals by being the only presidential candidate who will challenge Donald Trump directly to his face.

One week after the Garden State politician formally announced he would be entering the already-crowded 2024 Republican primary field, Christie told Cooper at the 90-minute live televised town hall at the network’s New York bureau: “I’m going to take him on directly because he’s the leader.”

On his onetime Republican ally and current party frontrunner, Christie said “This is vanity run amok - ego run amok.”

“[He’s] completely self-centered, and completely self-consumed and doesn’t give a damn about the people of the United States, in my view,” Christie told Cooper about the former president whom he twice endorsed and advised ahead of the tumultuous 2020 election.

“I beg you to think about this: don’t allow the showmanship to obscure the facts,” he said later during the town hall. “And the facts are he lost to Joe Biden, and he lost to Joe Biden, in my opinion, because he lost independent voters.”

A former federal prosecutor, Christie immediately addressed Trump’s federal criminal indictment last week for his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his residence Mar-a-Lago in Florida after he lost the presidency.

“It is a very tight, very evidence-laden indictment. The conduct in there is awful,” Christie said, telling Cooper he agreed with former Attorney General William Barr conclusion that Trump's federal indictment is "very damning.”

Christie called Trump’s obfuscation in response to requests to return the documents “indefensible,” and said that he wouldn’t be surprised to see the Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents case quickly go to trial in the Southern District of Florida’s “rocket docket” before the 2024 election.

Trump is scheduled to be arraigned on 37 federal counts Tuesday afternoon in Miami federal court.

Christie chastised those who are fearful to call out Trump directly, comparing Republicans’ anemic treatment of Trump to the villain Voldemort in the Harry Potter books, who characters refer to as "He Who Must Not Be Named" or "You Know Who.”

“It’s like ‘Say his name, man,’” Christie said. “How do you beat someone if you won’t talk about them? How do you beat someone if you won’t distinguish yourself from them.”

“The only thing he understands is force. The only thing he understands is coming right at him and making your case,” he added. “He hasn’t won a damn thing since 2016. A three-time loser."

“Why will it be different this time?” Christie asked.

Christie, who is 60, morbidly invoked the advanced ages of the two current party frontrunners, noting if Biden and Trump are the nominees, they would be a combined 160 years old on Election Day.

“Nobody beats father time,” he said.

“They’re past their sell-by dates,” he said of the pair later on in the town hall.

Christie denied his involvement in the 2013 "Bridgegate" scandal, in which two of three lanes leading onto the George Washington Bridge were closed for a supposed “traffic study” and snarled traffic for days in Fort Lee.

Asked by Republican voter Jason Ortiz about Christie's direct and indirect involvement in scandal years ago, Christie responded: "I had absolutely nothing to do with it, no knowledge of it. I was appalled by it. And I had nothing to do with it."

Several former Christie aides claimed that the governor himself orchestrated the shutdown as political payback against Fort Lee's Democratic mayor.

While maintaining his lack of involvement, Christie lamented that the political scandal occurred under his governorship.

"I regret what happened, and I feel — I am accountable for it because it happened on my watch. But it'll never happen with me I can guarantee that," he said.

Announcing his candidacy with a town hall at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, last week, Christie intimated other top Republicans have been scared to challenge Trump or even mention his name much while campaigning — but made it clear he had no such aversion of to torpedoing the MAGA figurehead.

“A lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog is not a leader,” Christie said at the kickoff event.

“The person I am talking about, who is obsessed with the mirror, who never admits a mistake, who never admits a fault, who always finds someone else and something else to blame for whatever goes wrong — but finds every reason to take credit for anything that goes right — is Donald Trump," he added.

Christie, now 60 years old, has had previous presidential ambitions. In 2015, he began his first presidential bid but was soundly beaten in the primaries, dropping out in early 2016 after his sixth place showing in the New Hampshire primary.

He then endorsed Donald Trump and was reportedly offered the vice president job after Trump won only to be snubbed for Mike Pence.

The Christie-Trump relationship soured after the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, with Christie calling the events of that day a “red line” for his support of Trump and criticizing many Republicans for minimizing the events of the day. “January 6 was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump in an effort to intimidate Mike Pence and the Congress,” he told a right-wing radio program last year. “He wanted the election to be overturned.”

Christie later told CNN’s Jake Tapper that Election night 2020, two months before the Capitol violence, was his “breaking point” with Trump.

“Turns out I was wrong. I couldn’t make him a better candidate and I couldn’t make him a better president, and he disappointed me,” he told Tapper during an appearance on “The Lead” last week.

Going on to target Trump on other issues, Christie has called the former president a “coward” for refusing to back Ukraine against Russia and has said Trump has nothing but a “big mouth.”

Trump has also taken his own jabs, nicknaming the former governor “sloppy Chris Christie” and mocking his poll numbers.

Trump has often blasted Christie, along with other Republican challengers, as so-called “RINOs,” a slang term for “Republican in name only,” referring to a GOP politician who does not strictly vote along party lines or is otherwise deemed insufficiently loyal to the party.

A spokesperson for from Trump’s Make America Great Again fundraising committee called Christie “a dishonest career politician who will do or say anything to enrich and empower himself.”