Federal indictment of Donald Trump unsealed in Florida

The former president will face the charges in court Tuesday before one of the judges he put on the bench in Florida.

(CN) — Donald Trump has been charged with dozens of federal crimes in Florida connected to his handling of classified documents, according to a sweeping indictment unsealed Friday afternoon.

The indictment hits the former president with 31 counts for willfully retaining top-secret national security documents, as well as additional counts for conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding and concealing documents, and making false statements to investigators.

If Trump is convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison for retaining national security secrets, 20 years for obstructing justice, and five for making false statements and concealing documents.

A Trump-appointed federal judge has already been appointed to oversee the case when Trump arrives in Miami next Tuesday for his initial court appearance. Meanwhile two of his lawyers tendered their resignation Friday morning.

As Trump relayed in a post to his Truth Social platform Friday morning, the federal indictment includes charges against his longtime valet and aide Walt Nauta, who was responsible for moving the boxes in which Trump kept classified documents.

Nauta is not charged alongside Trump on the 31 willful retention charges, but he does face counts for conspiracy, false statements and various counts related to concealing a document or record.

The indictment describes how in January 2021, as Trump was preparing to leave the White House following his election defeat, his staffers began packing hundreds of classified documents to be transported to his private South Florida resort Mar-a-Lago, all under Trump’s personal supervision.

There were so many boxes that employees began asking if some of the boxes could be moved so they could use the business center in the club as an office. The request was denied because Trump “specifically asked Walt for those boxes to be in the business center because they are his ‘papers,’” according to the indictment.

Prosecutors say Trump began showing the documents once they arrived in Mar-a-Lago in private meetings with visitors, including an unidentified writer who was working on a book connected to Trump.

After the FBI opened its investigation last year and began interviewing Trump and his staff, the indictment quotes the former president as having asked his attorneys whether they could refuse to cooperate with the federal agents.

“What happens if we just don’t respond at all or don’t play ball with them?” Trump asked in May 2022. “Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them we don’t have anything here?”

This story is developing and will be updated...