Biden Slips But Still Leads in Head-to-Head Matchup With Trump

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives to deliver a foreign policy address at the CUNY Graduate Center in New York on on July 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(CN) – Former Vice President Joe Biden’s margin of victory over President Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup dropped nine points from last month but remains in double digits according to a poll released Wednesday.

The Morning Consult-Politico poll shows Biden leading Trump in a direct matchup by 11 points, down from 20% in September.

Trump fares better in hypothetical head-to-heads with Biden’s Democratic rivals. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leads Trump by only two points, down from the eight-point lead the senator enjoyed in June. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren lags behind Trump by one point, a figure unchanged from September.

The poll also found voters are split on whether the nation is ready for its first openly gay president. While half of American voters say they are personally ready for an openly gay or lesbian president, only 40% say they believe the country is ready. When asked if they thought their neighbors are ready for a gay president, only a quarter said yes.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the only openly gay candidate in the 2020 presidential race.

Health care remains a key issue for Americans, though a survey by The New York Times shows division on what it should look like. Roughly equal numbers of respondents (30%) through their support behind Medicare for all, incremental and gradual changes to health care, and less government involvement in the health care system.

The split indicates the election cycle will likely continue to be dominated by the debate on the future of health care.