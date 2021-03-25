Bail Cannot Be Imposed Without Considering Ability to Pay, CA High Court Rules

In a landmark ruling on cash bail, the California Supreme Court ruled that courts cannot keep detainees behind bars just because they cannot afford to post bail.

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Judges must consider a person’s ability to pay when setting bail, and can only keep someone in jail pretrial if there are no other less restrictive ways of protecting public safety, the California Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

“The common practice of conditioning freedom solely on whether an arrestee can afford bail is unconstitutional,” Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar wrote for the unanimous court.

The decision upholds an earlier ruling ordering a new bail hearing for Kenneth Humphrey, an indigent man whose $350,000 bail for stealing $7 and a bottle of cologne ignited a legal battle over the constitutional merits of the money bail system in California. Humphrey has since been released from jail on non-financial conditions.

Cuéllar wrote that in principle, pretrial detention should be imposed on those who pose a public safety risk or cannot be relied on to make their court appearances.

“But it’s a different story in practice: Whether an accused person is detained pending trial often does not depend on a careful, individualized determination of the need to protect public safety, but merely — as one judge observes — on the accused’s ability to post the sum provided in a county’s uniform bail schedule.”

The high court ruled that judges should only detain suspects if they find by clear and convincing evidence that there are no other less restrictive, non-financial conditions of release available to protect public safety.

“Pretrial detention on victim and public safety grounds, subject to specific and reliable constitutional constraints, is a key element of our criminal justice system. Conditioning such detention on the arrestee’s financial resources, without ever assessing whether a defendant can meet those conditions or whether the state’s interests could be met by less restrictive alternatives, is not,” Cuéllar wrote.

The ruling comes in the midst of a long-running fight between the bail industry and California lawmakers who would like to see the practice sharply curtailed, if not abolished, in the Golden State.

This week, a pair of bills that would set bail at $0 for a host of criminal charges passed through key committees in both chambers. But lawmakers said Tuesday that whether they go any further depends on the court’s ruling in the Humphrey case.

Last November, California voters rejected a measure that would have enacted Senate Bill 10, a law that abolished cash bail in favor of computer-based “risk assessment” models.

Under the risk assessment models, judges would decide whether and under what conditions pretrial detainees can be safely released to await trial. Assailing risk assessments as inherently biased, opponents ran a successful campaign to scuttle SB10 at the ballot box.

This story is developing.