Amazon Loses Bid to Force Arbitration on Delivery Drivers

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Drivers who deliver Amazon packages are transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce even if they do not cross state lines, the Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday.

In a 2-1 ruling, the panel sided with the First Circuit’s opinion from July that declared the drivers exempt from a federal law requiring workers to resolve labor disputes through private arbitration rather than open court. The drivers in both cases claimed Amazon misclassified them as independent contractors rather than employees.

“Amazon’s position rests on the notion that transportation workers must actually cross state lines to be ‘engaged in interstate commerce’ for the exemption to apply. We reject that construction of that statute,” U.S. Circuit Judge Milan Smith wrote for the majority comprising himself and U.S. Circuit Judge N. Randy Smith. Both are George W. Bush appointees.

Instead, Judge Milan Smith wrote, the Federal Arbitration Act’s exemption for transportation workers like seamen and railroad employees is properly read to include Amazon’s AmFlex delivery drivers, because Amazon’s business entails not just selling goods, but also delivering them.

Smith and his majority colleague agreed with the First Circuit’s conclusion in Waithaka v. Amazon.com, Inc. that the phrase “engaged in interstate commerce” does not require a worker to travel across state lines to fall within the arbitration act’s exemption.

Amazon had urged the panel to take a more narrow view because Amazon contracts with AmFlex for local deliveries. Drivers pick up these packages from Amazon warehouses for the last leg of the journey to their final destination.

But the majority found AmFlex drivers are still part of a continuous line of interstate transactions, a process that does not end with a package’s arrival at a local warehouse.

“The interstate transactions between Amazon and the customer do not conclude until the packages reach their intended destinations, and thus AmFlex drivers are engaged in the movement of interstate commerce,” Judge Milan Smith wrote.

The panel’s dissenter, U.S. Circuit Judge Daniel Bress, said his colleagues lost sight of the fact that AmFlex drivers do their work locally.

“In my view, for a delivery worker to be ‘engaged in’ interstate commerce under the FAA, he must belong to a ‘class of workers’ that crosses state lines in the course of making deliveries,” the Donald Trump appointee wrote.

Bress said he feared that interpreting the statute more broadly would make it confusing to apply, muddying the standard for enforcing arbitration agreements in labor contracts and “leading to perplexing and costly factual inquiries that in turn create uncertainty as to whether a dispute is arbitrable.”

“In my respectful view, this is not the best reading of the FAA. And it unfortunately creates difficult problems of application, as well as inequities among delivery workers who are similarly situated,” Bress wrote, noting it would be unfair to include AmFlex drivers who make local deliveries but not drivers for food-delivery apps like Doordash. He said in some cases, AmFlex drivers could be carrying the exact same goods.

The majority countered that food orders can be distinguished from Amazon packages since most come from local restaurants and are not part of the stream of interstate commerce. Unlike workers who deliver takeout orders for Doordash or Grubhub, an AmFlex driver is hired to complete the delivery of goods that originate from out of state.

“AmFlex workers form a part of the channels of interstate commerce, and are thus engaged in interstate commerce as we understand that term,” Judge Milan Smith wrote.

The majority held it is up to Congress to revise the federal arbitration law if the circuit’s line-drawing makes it unmanageable.