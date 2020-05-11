Wisconsin Prepares for Second Election During Covid-19 Pandemic

City of Milwaukee Election Commission workers process absentee ballots Tuesday, April 7, 2020. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

(CN) — Wisconsin voters on Tuesday will head to the polls for the second time during the Covid-19 pandemic, this time to determine whether one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters in the state legislature or a small town school board president will fill a vacant U.S. Congressional seat.

Two-term state Senator Tom Tiffany, who represents northeastern Wisconsin, will face off against Tricia Zunker, president of the Wausau School Board and an associate justice on the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court, on May 12.

The winner will quickly head to Washington, D.C., to fill the Badger State’s 7th Congressional District seat, which has been vacant since Sean Duffy, a Republican, resigned in September 2019. The victor of the special election will not have long to rest on their laurels, as they will face another election for a full two-year term in November.

Tuesday’s election will be the second in Wisconsin since the Covid-19 pandemic first upended civic life around the world, and two months since Democratic Governor Tony Evers declared a statewide public health emergency, closing most businesses and limiting residents’ movement to stymie the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As of Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 10,219 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state, including 400 deaths.

Build up to Wisconsin’s April 7 primary election was a chaotic mess of political drama, including multiple lawsuits, a stalled special session of the state legislature and an 11th hour party-line decision from the U.S. Supreme Court barring an extension to absentee voting that had been ordered by a federal judge in Madison.

As the nation watched, Wisconsin’s fight over in-person voting during the pandemic skewed partisan, as liberals pleaded to delay the election and conservatives pushed to carry out the vote despite warnings of a spike in infections as voters and poll workers were forced to bend or break social distancing directives.

In the end, Wisconsin voters suited up in masks and gloves and braved polling places, which had been reduced in number due to critical shortages of personnel and safety equipment. Milwaukee, the state’s largest urban area comprising roughly 600,000 people, only had five polling places open out of a usual 180 on Election Day.

Unofficial figures from the Wisconsin Elections Commission suggest turnout was still relatively high for the April election, showing about 1.5 million people cast ballots — representing about 34% of the state’s estimated voting-age population — in races including the presidential preference primary and for a seat on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court, which resulted in liberal Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky besting conservative Justice Daniel Kelly by 10 points.

The feared spike in infections never amounted to the worst case scenario, although a health department spokeswoman confirmed in an email that 67 people who tested positive for Covid-19 after April 9 reported that they voted in person or worked the polls on Election Day — but they also faced other possible exposures.

Disputes over the April election are ongoing, with questions lingering about processing a record 1.3 million absentee ballots and a federal lawsuit from disenfranchised voters seeking to loosen rules for the remaining 2020 elections.

Evers’ administration has said the May 12 special election will feature in-person voting for Wisconsin’s largest congressional district in terms of area, encompassing all of 21 counties and portions of five others in the largely rural northern part of the state, but the governor is still urging those in the 7th District to vote by mail.

Voters seem to be heeding that advice, as the state elections commission reported Friday that more than a quarter of the district’s roughly 420,000 registered voters have requested absentee ballots and about 69,000 absentee ballots had already been returned.

Repeating protocol from the April primary, approximately 250 members of the Wisconsin National Guard have been activated to help out with Tuesday’s election. Some consolidations of polling places may occur but the elections commission said no large-scale polling place reduction is anticipated.

The ideological makeup of the 7th District was historically purple with a liberal tilt before veering hard to the right in the last decade.

Former Democratic Congressman Dave Obey represented the rural district from 1969 until resigning in 2010, at which point Duffy took hold of the office during an era in Wisconsin when conservatives — in part due to controversial redistricting after the 2010 census — seized offices up to the governor’s mansion and drastically altered the swing state’s political discourse.

Duffy cruised to reelection four times after his initial victory in the newly safe Republican turf. Trump took the region by 20 points, but narrowly beat Hillary Clinton in the state by less than one point in the 2016 general election.

Tiffany, a hardline Northwoods conservative and the race’s favorite, has been endorsed by Trump and lists standing with the president as the top issue on his website. He bangs the drum for conservative causes such as reducing the deficit, enshrining pro-business reforms and protecting the unborn while also echoing Trumpian standbys like “draining the swamp” of career bureaucrats and securing America’s southern border with Mexico.

Zunker aligns with traditional liberal values like environmental awareness, workers’ rights and criminal justice reform, as well as more progressive causes, including the promise of health care as a human right. She has received the endorsement of Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin.

In terms of cash flow, the race is not close. As of late April, Tiffany had outraised Zunker $1.3 million to $450,000 and had nearly twice as much cash on hand.

Mordecai Lee, an emeritus professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee who spent more than a decade in both chambers of the state legislature as a Democrat offered in an interview Monday that Tuesday’s election can be seen as a “microcosm of national politics.”

The 7th District’s swing from blue to red, Lee said, is proof positive that “Republicans are just better at political campaigns than Democrats, particularly with wedge issues” among working class, non-college graduates, for whom social values are often more important than economic values.

“I think that has been their secret sauce all along,” Lee said, pointing out that social issues such as abortion seem to resonate among voters like those in the 7th District more than issues such as union membership and the minimum wage.

Lee pointed out, though, that “the April election was jaw-dropping” in the sense that “what usually works for Republicans in supreme court races no longer worked,” resulting in Kelly getting soundly beaten by Karofsky despite being a denizen of the state Republican establishment after his appointment to the bench by former Governor Scott Walker in 2016.

“The only chance for a fluke tomorrow is if there’s some recurring pattern similar to the April election,” including highly unusual and highly motivated voting by mail, Lee said.

Wisconsin liberals have done well in recent election cycles, including the 2018 midterms when Democrats took every statewide office. But that energy may not be enough to secure a Democratic seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, a body that also shifted blue in the 2018 midterms.

Tuesday’s election comes the same day Evers’ original 60-day public health emergency declaration expires. And while the state’s safer-at-home order is currently effective through Memorial Day weekend, a change could be coming if the 5–2 conservative-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with the legislature in a suit it brought against acting Department of Health Services chief Andrea Palm for extending the partial lockdown until May 26 without legislative say-so. The high court heard arguments in the suit last Tuesday and a decision is expected to be made soon.

Tiffany and Zunker fall on either partisan end over reopening Wisconsin amid the pandemic, with Tiffany favoring a swifter regional reopening and Zunker advocating for a more cautious approach.