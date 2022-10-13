Weeks out from midterm elections, Jan. 6 committee gavels in again

Lawmakers reconvened Thursday to reveal more evidence about the Capitol riot, having narrowed their investigation into the former president’s role.

WASHINGTON (CN) — The House committee investigating the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will hold what could be its last hearing on Thursday afternoon.

After holding their eighth hearing in July, lawmakers on the committee have been quietly continuing their work out of the public’s eye.

The investigation continued last month with the committee interviewing Virginia “Ginni” Thomas following reports about her efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election so that former President Donald Trump could stay in office. After the election, Thomas texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and emailed lawmakers in key battleground states. The committee interviewed Thomas for over four hours, and the group's chair, Representative Bennie Thompson, said Thomas maintained the false claim that the election was stolen.

Thomas has a long history of conservative activism but maintains she does not discuss her work with her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. In February 2021, Thomas was one of three dissenting justices to reject election challenges at the high court, and he was the lone dissenting justice in January of this year in a fight to keep Trump’s White House records out of the committee’s hands.

The committee has previously used witness testimonies in its hearings but it remains unclear how much of Thomas’ interview might be present in Thursday’s hearing. The panel has interviewed more than 1,500 witnesses during its investigation, and Trump's role in the insurrection has been an overarching focus of the probe.

Lawmakers say Trump spurred the attack by claiming against all evidence that the election was stolen, and that he neglected his presidential responsibility on Jan. 6 to rein in his supporters.

On the morning of Jan. 6, Trump held a rally on the Ellipse where he told supporters he would march to the Capitol with them even though security protocols stopped this from happening. This past summer, testimony from one witness suggested Trump got into a physical altercation with a Secret Service agent who prevented him from going to the Capitol.

Congress had been set to certify the election results on Jan. 6, but the riot delayed that ceremony one day. The committee has said that Trump's refusal to take immediate action during riot put lawmakers and his own vice president at risk.

The committee says it took Trump was informed of the uprising about 15 minutes after he had left his rally but waited a little over three hours to put out a public response.

Hearings like the one taking place Thursday are just one part of the committee’s effort to share its investigation with the public. A report on the committee's findings is expected by the end of the year, after midterms.

While the committee’s work is presumed to end in January, the Department of Justice will continue its investigation into the attack. So far the government has charged more than 850 people for their roles in the attack.