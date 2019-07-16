Warren and Harris Gaining on Biden in New Hampshire 2020 Poll

(CN) – Former Vice President Joe Biden maintains a narrow lead in New Hampshire, over Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, according to a new poll released Monday.

Saint Anselm College’s first poll after the presidential debates found that nearly 21% of likely Democratic voters in New Hampshire would support Biden in the 2020 election.

Harris, D-Calif., and Warren, D.-Mass., both polled at around 17%, with Harris slightly leading.

On Monday, Biden released the details of his health care plan, promising to build on the Affordable Care Act if elected and offering a public option to low-income adults in states that have not yet expanded Medicaid coverage.

The policy is a shift away from the popular “Medicare for All” embraced by Biden’s fellow Democratic candidates.

Neil Levesque, director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics – which conducted the poll – said in a statement Monday that Biden’s lead fell two points since April after several candidates, including Harris, received post-debate bumps.

Levesque said that although Biden is a well-respected and familiar figure in the Democratic Party, the poll found that younger voters are looking to support “a progressive standard-bearer to send against President Donald Trump.”

Among voters who said they are “extremely interested” in the upcoming presidential election, Harris and Warren each received 20% support with Biden trailing closely at 19%, the poll found.

When accounting for “very interested” voters, pollsters found that Harris leads with 19% support to Biden’s 18%, with Warren trailing closely at 17%.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders polled at 10% support, while South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg polled received support from 12% of likely Democratic voters.

“Senator Cory Booker and former Congressman Robert O’Rourke have both seen their support virtually disappear,” Levesque said. “It is also becoming increasingly difficult for lower-tier candidates to get the attention they need to gather support, as even formerly solid contenders have seen their support dissipate and gather behind the emerging top tier of candidates.”

The poll, conducted over landlines and cell phones from July 10 to 12, is the college’s second ballot test of the 2020 presidential primary.

The survey has a margin of sampling error of 5.2%.