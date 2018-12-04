US Charges Four for Tax Dodges in Panama Papers Probe

MANHATTAN (CN) – Three years after the leak of the Panama Papers exposed a worldwide network of tax-avoiding shell companies, federal prosecutors brought charges Tuesday against four men tied to the law firm Mossack Fonseca.

Obtained by the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung from an anonymous source, the 2015 data dump is considered history’s biggest leak, laying bare in 11.5 millions files how people around the world, including world leaders of the U.K., Iceland and Russia, shuffled their assets into tax havens.

The nonprofit International Consortium of Investigative Journalists partnered with media companies in more than 70 countries to pick apart the once confidential documents, embarrassing among others the inner circles of Russian President Vladimir Putin and former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said Tuesday that the four individuals now under indictment in New York – Ramses Owens, a 50-year-old from Panama; Dirk Brauer, a 54-year-old German; Richard Gaffey, a 74-year-old U.S. citizen; and Harald Joachim Von Der Goltz, an 81-year-old German – violated U.S. laws.

“For decades, the defendants, employees and a client of global law firm Mossack Fonseca, allegedly shuffled millions of dollars through off-shore accounts and created shell companies to hide fortunes,” Berman said in a statement. “In fact, as alleged, they had a playbook to repatriate un-taxed money into the U.S. banking system. Now, their international tax scheme is over, and these defendants face years in prison for their crimes.”

Of the four defendants, only Owens remains at large.

The 67-page criminal complains charges the men with 11 counts of wire fraud, tax evasion, money laundering and false statements.

This story is developing….

