US Charges 2 With Acting as Illegal Agents of Turkey

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CN) – Onetime associates of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn were charged Monday with acting as illegal agents of the Turkish government.

Unsealed this morning in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, the 21-page indictment alleges that Flynn’s former business partner Bijan Kian of California and Turkish national Ekim Alptekin “conspired covertly and unlawfully to influence U.S. politicians and public opinion concerning a Turkish citizen living in the United States whose extradition was then being sought by the government of Turkey.”

Though not named in court papers, the Turkish citizen described by prosecutors is Fethullah Gulen, a cleric living in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvannia since 1999. Turkish President Recep Erdogan has claimed Gulen was responsible for an attempted coup against him in 2016.

Gulen has denied the allegations.

Kian served as vice chairman to Flynn’s company, Flynn Intel Group. Prosecutors contend that he attempted to “conceal” his lobbying efforts at the request of the Turkish government.

This story is developing…

