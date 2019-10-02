Ukraine Affair Not Affecting Democrats’ Support of Biden

(CN) – Any business connections former Vice President Joe Biden or his son may have had with Ukraine is not changing the minds of Democratic voters, according to a new poll.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday found over half of Democrats say that any connections between Biden’s son and Burisma Holdings, Ukraine’s largest private gas company, do not affect how they intend to vote in 2020. Only 15% of Democratic voters say the issue, one that has been raised repeatedly by President Donald Trump and was a notable subject in Trump’s now infamous phone call with the new president of Ukraine, makes them less likely to vote for Biden.

This apparent lack of voter concern over Biden and Ukraine can be observed in current polling date. The Morning Consult/Politico poll shows Biden continues to be the first choice for president among 32% of Democratic voters, virtually the same support numbers Biden enjoyed in September. The poll also shows 41% of Democratic voters believe the former vice president still has the best chance of defeating Trump in a general election.

Trump, for his part, continues to see steady re-election numbers amid recent impeachment talks. The latest Monmouth University Poll released Wednesday shows that 39% of registered voters believe that Trump should be re-elected to a second term, while 57% of voters do not. These numbers are identical to August poll numbers, showing recent events have not moved the needle for Trump’s 2020 prospects.

In the 2020 congressional race, Democrats hold a notable lead over their Republican opponents.

According to a new Economist-YouGov weekly tracking poll, 47% of those asked said that they would vote for a generic Democrat over a generic Republican in a congressional matchup, compared with 40% of voters who prefer a generic Republican. Only 9% of voters say they remain undecided.