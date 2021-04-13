Two Arrests Made in 1996 Disappearance of Kristin Smart

Police arrested Paul Flores, the last person to see Kristin Smart alive when she disappeared from the Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, campus in 1996, and his father, Ruben Flores.

(CN) — Police have taken two men into custody after achieving a breakthrough in the case of Kristin Smart, a college freshman in spring 1996 and is presumed murdered, her family’s spokesman said Tuesday.

Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores were arrested Tuesday morning by officers with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Smart family spokesman John Segale said.

Speaking for the family, Segale said there were “a lot of really emotional moments” upon learning the news.

“A lot of prayers, astonishment, excitement, happiness, and of course sadness,” Segale said. “Sadness, because this has gone on for 25 years. The Smart family had not been able to bury their daughter. There was no closure.”

Kristin Smart was last seen near her dormitory on the campus of California Polytechnic University on May 25, 1996. Cal Poly is located in San Luis Obispo, a laid-back and picturesque town on California’s Central Coast.

She vanished after leaving a fraternity party that evening. Paul Flores is the last person to see Smart alive, one of three Cal Poly students who helped Smart walk home to her dormitory after attending the off-campus party, officials said.

The other two students left Smart with Flores after he assured them he would escort her home safely.

Flores told police he walked Smart as far as his own dorm and left her to walk the remaining distance to the Muir Hall dorm. She has never been seen since and was declared dead in 2002.

Law enforcement officials searched Paul Flores’s house in the Southern California city of San Pedro last year, but did not make an arrest.

Last month, police searched the house of Paul’s father Ruben Flores using cadaver dogs and radar. Paul Flores was detained at his house during the search but was set free after it was concluded.

Then a 19-year-old freshman, Smart did not have identification, money, credit cards or extra clothing at the time of her disappearance. Repeated interviews with Flores and the other two students who accompanied Smart home had yielded few insights.

In 2016, the FBI used cadaver dogs to excavate an entire hillside near the Cal Poly campus, following a lead that Smart was buried there. Officials have yet to comment on whether the items they found at three separate dig sites across the campus contributed to the breakthrough.

A recent podcast series renewed public interest in the case and resulted in a new billboard being put up in Arroyo Grande, where the initial advertisement asking for clues went up in 1997.