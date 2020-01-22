Trump Opening Argument Kicks Off After Late-Night Rules Passage

WASHINGTON (CN) — It was a long day’s journey into night, but the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump dove headlong into opening arguments Wednesday, with highly restrictive Senate rules leaving unclear whether evidence collection will follow.

“We went well in the morning as you know,” said Representative Adam Schiff, a House impeachment manager and frequent Trump foil, this morning in his opening remarks.

Republicans and Democrats had traded searing recriminations leading up the roughly 2 a.m. on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s resolution, but come Wednesday afternoon Schiff offered an olive branch.

“You paid attention to every word and argument that you heard from both sides,” the California Democrat said, “and we are deeply grateful to that.”

Telling senators he had adrenaline flowing through his veins, Schiff launched into his bracing description of the Ukrainian scandal that led to Trump’s impeachment.

“It represents one of the blatant efforts at a cover-up in history,” Schiff declared.

Democrats have called the Senate rules governing the trial an extension of that cover-up, leaving unclear whether the Senate will hear any new witnesses or evidence supporting the two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“It was a dark day and dark night for the Senate,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters at a press conference. “As a consequence, the impeachment trial begins with a cloud hanging over — a cloud of unfairness.”

All too briefly for Democrats, it appeared those clouds would part. Republicans backed down initially from one provision that left in doubt whether the Senate would receive impeachment evidence amassed by the House of Representatives, and they warmed to time constraints that would prevent opening arguments from beginning in the predawn hours.

But the retreat proved limited: Senate Republicans ultimately shot down each of Schumer’s 11 amendments seeking witnesses and evidence.

Schumer has made clear his intention to seek testimony by four witnesses and records currently being stonewalled — on orders from the White House — by agencies like the Pentagon, State Department, and the Office of Management and Budget. Though McConnell said Democrats will have the opportunity to seek evidence later in the trial, echoing the White House’s messaging, it will likely be another week before it is determined whether the witnesses will actually be called.

Before today’s proceedings began, Schiff exercised diplomatic restraint in declining to tell reporters whether he thinks Republican senators have made up their minds regarding the trial’s verdict of acquittal or removal.

“I won’t speak for them, but I hope they have open minds,” Schiff replied.

North Carolina Representative Mark Meadows appeared to dash those hopes when he told reporters Wednesday his conversations with GOP Senate counterparts led him to believe they are still in information-gathering mode.

“Yet a lot of them based on what they’ve already read, have made up their minds,” Meadow said. “But I don’t have a count.”

Despite presenting a highly detailed chronology of events leading up to Trump’s impeachment during the inquiry phase inside the House of Representatives, Schiff called it critical to reiterate the full scope of the White House’s engagement with Ukraine during opening arguments.

“We’re trying this case over two juries: the Senate and the American people,” Schiff said.

As to the presentation of that case, Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow noted that the White House deemed it unnecessary to file any other motions ahead of opening arguments.

“We’re prepared to proceed to acquittal,” Sekulow said.

Dusting off the speeches delivered Tuesday by House impeachment managers, he continued: “To be very clear, we anticipated what they were going to say, and they said it.”

At least one moment by House impeachment managers seemed to catch Sekulow off-guard. Representative Val Demings of Florida alluded Tuesday to revelations from a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act that revealed new emails linking the White House to the hold on Ukrainian aid.

Mishearing the FOIA abbreviation, Sekulow was indignant that Democrats would harp on “lawyer lawsuits.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat and impeachment manager, also got under Sekulow’s skin in effectively accusing the White House and its Senate Republican allies of disloyalty to the United States, by pursuing an “absolutely indefensible vote, obviously a treacherous vote.”

Sekulow hit back at the gibe on Wednesday.

“Talking to U.S. Senate about their oath was a very dangerous move,” he said.

Chief Justice Roberts, who made his way to the impeachment trial after presiding over early morning arguments in the Supreme Court case Espinoza v. Montana, admonished Democrats and Republicans for overt characterizations on Tuesday night.

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy said in an impromptu press conference he thought the warning was fair and likely aimed at Nadler directly.

“I mean, I’ve been in a lot of courtrooms, and you get tired, you get a little emotional and sometimes you demonstrate more zeal than wisdom,” Kennedy said. “I don’t think it’s fair to call your opposing counsel a liar, and I don’t think it’s fair to say that senators who don’t vote like I tell you to vote are involved in an illegal action or a coverup. I think that’s over the top.”

President Trump attacked the impeachment trial during a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and doubled down via Twitter as House impeachment managers delivered their opening arguments.

Trump behaved similarly when the impeachment inquiry was in the House, regularly lashing out at lawmakers, panelists and witnesses like former National Security Council Russia adviser Fiona Hill and former U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Whether Trump’s habits on Twitter hurt or help his case as it unfolds in the Senate, at least one Republican employed a hands-off philosophy.

“I’m not advising the president to be anyone other than who he is,” said Representative Mark Meadows of North Carolina.