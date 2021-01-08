Trump Will Skip Biden Inauguration Ceremony

Breaking with tradition, Trump joins a short list of presidents who refused to attend their successor’s inauguration.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Republican senators in Dalton, Ga., on Monday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (CN) — A day after promising the peaceful transition of power on Jan. 20, President Donald Trump said Friday he won’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted.

The last sitting president to refuse to attend his successor’s inauguration was Andrew Johnson in 1869. Johnson, who like Trump was a one-term, impeached president, was a no-show to the inauguration of Ulysses S. Grant.

Before that, John Quincy Adams didn’t attend Andrew Jackson’s inauguration in 1829, following in the footsteps of his father John Adams, who wasn’t at Thomas Jefferson’s ceremony in 1801.

Trump has yet to formally concede to Biden, although he acknowledged Thursday that a new administration would be sworn in on Jan. 20.

Despite pledging “a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power,” the outgoing president’s absence from a ceremony meant to unite the nation around new leadership in government sends a clear signal of his bitterness over his Electoral College defeat.

This is a developing story…