Police Officer Dies From Injuries Sustained During Capitol Riot

Police confirmed late Thursday the death of an officer who engaged with the pro-Trump mob, making it the fifth death connected to the insurrection.

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(CN) — A U.S. Capitol Police officer died late Thursday evening from injuries sustained during the riot of Trump supporters the day before.

Brian Sicknick, an officer with the force since 2008, died at approximately 9:30 p.m. according to a statement by police.

“Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the statement said.

Capitol Police did not release information about the nature of his injuries, but said his death will be investigated by the agency, homicide detectives of the Metropolitan Police Department and federal partners.

“The entire U.S.C.P. department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague,” the statement read.

Sicknick is the fifth death related to the pro-Trump riot on Wednesday. Ashli Babbitt, 35, was fatally shot by Capitol Police when she attempted to enter the Speaker’s Lobby of the Capitol. Three others had died due to medical emergencies, according to authorities. Capitol Police reported that about 50 officers suffered injuries from the mob.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund announced his resignation Thursday following criticism of his handling of the insurrection, including pictures of police taking selfies with rioters.

“No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently from the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol,” President-elect Joe Biden said at a press conference Thursday. “We all know that’s true. And it’s unacceptable. Totally unacceptable.”

In a statement made earlier in the day, Sund said officers were attacked with metal pipes by the pro-Trump mob.

“The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “Maintaining public safety in an open environment — specifically for First Amendment activities — has long been a challenge.”