Trump Plans to Provide Billions to Farmers Hurt by Tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is preparing a plan to provide billions of dollars in emergency aid to farmers who have been hurt by tariffs. That’s according to two people who have been briefed on the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement.

The Agriculture Department was expected to announce the plan later Tuesday.

This comes as President Donald Trump appears at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention in Kansas City in the heart of the nation’s farm country. The plan aims to provide temporary relief to farmers who have faced retaliation from U.S. trade partners during Trump’s escalating trade dispute with China.

The administration has slapped tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods and China retaliated with duties on soybeans and pork.

Like this: Like Loading...