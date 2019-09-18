Trump Campaign Protest Violence Case Won’t Be a Class Action

SAN JOSE (CN) – U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh, Tuesday, declined to certify a class of people injured at a June 2, 2016 Donald Trump rally in San Jose when the city allegedly directed them into a mob of angry anti-Trump protesters.

After attending a rally for then-presidential candidate Donald J. Trump at the McEnery Convention Center, supporters faced threats and intimidation and some were beaten and assaulted when San Jose Police would not allow them an exit route other than through the anti-Trump protesters.

The action, originally filed by Harmeet Dhillon of San Francisco, July 14, 2016, has been substantially narrowed over the course of the litigation, Judge Koh states in Tuesday’s order.

Specifically, the court had severed and dismissed state law claims against individual private citizens, allowing them to be refiled in state court.

This left claims against city defendants, including police officers.

Police chief Eddie Garcia, who helped devise the Incident Action Plan to be followed at the rally, but who was not on duty the night of the rally was dismissed from the lawsuit after the court dismissed all claims against him.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has also been dismissed.

Plaintiffs’ May 30, 2019 Motion for Class Certification sought a class that would be provided injunctive relief for civil rights violations committed “under the color of state law,” and a subclass consisting of those who were injured or whose property was damaged, Koh says.

The subclass counts “are brought under theories of state-created danger and negligence,” according to Koh’s order.

To certify a class under Rule 23, Plaintiffs must show that the proposed class satisfies all four requirements of Rule 23(a) and at least one subsection of Rule 23(b). Rule 23(a) provides that a district court may certify a class only if: “(1) the class is so numerous that joinder of all members is impracticable; (2) there are questions of law or fact common to the class; (3) the claims or defenses of the representative parties are typical of the claims or defenses of the class; and (4) the representative parties will fairly and adequately protect the interests of the class.”

Judge Koh found in this case that “neither Rule 23(b)(3)’s predominance requirement nor Rule 23(a)’s commonality have been met” for the subclass, and denied subclass certification for those with injuries or property damage.

“Common issues cannot predominate where ‘individualized inquiries’ are necessary that ‘go to key elements of the class’s claims,’ Koh explained, citing Andrews v. Plains All Am. Pipeline.

The subclass falls, primarily due to the fourteen individual altercations alleged, where “individualized inquiries [are] necessary to establish defendants’ liability,” and “the impossibility of calculating damage on a classwide basis,” both of which defeat predominance.

Also, “plaintiffs’ failure to identify a classwide course of conduct” defeats commonality, Koh wrote.

Specifically, Koh refers to “the allegation that defendants forced rally participants to leave the rally via a designated route,” along with the remaining theory that “the on-duty officers should not have followed the Incident Action Plan on the night of the rally.”

Judge Koh explained, “the on-duty officers are not a monolith, they are individual officers making independent judgments and decisions. Their individual actions thus do not automatically constitute a classwide course of conduct.

“Plaintiffs fail to specify how or even whether the on-duty officers acted in concert, such as through some sort of centralized decision-making. Nor do plaintiffs indicate at what point plaintiffs believe the danger became ‘known or obvious’ to each of the individual on-duty officers, such that following the Incident Action Plan was no longer appropriate,” Koh said.

Lastly, Koh considered certification of the full class who would be provided injunctive relief for civil rights violations committed “under the color of state law.”

She continues:

“To establish a likelihood of future harm, a plaintiff must show two things: first, that the defendant will repeat his conduct and thereby violate similar rights, and second, that the plaintiff will himself suffer that violation of rights. The analysis is ‘individualized and must consider all the contingencies that may arise in the individual case before the future harm will ensue.’ Focusing for a moment on the first requirement, the case law is clear that the defendant must not only repeat his conduct, but that conduct must be rights-violative and it must inflict injury.” (Citations omitted.)

Judge Koh next noted, “the trend towards imposing tighter restrictions on claims of standing for injunctive claims predicated upon allegedly recurrent injuries,” and concluded plaintiffs have not met their burden to show an immediate threat of harm here.

Plaintiffs therefore lack standing for injunctive relief, which is fatal to certification of the proposed class, Koh found, and denied plaintiffs’ motion to certify the class as an injunctive relief class under Rule 23(b)(2).

Requests for comment from plaintiff’s attorneys were not immediately returned.