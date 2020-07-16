Trump and Vance Face Off in First Court Hearing Since SCOTUS Ruling

President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room in Washington last Thursday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(CN) — A week after the Supreme Court split the difference in a pair of cases concerning President Trump’s tax returns, lawyers for Trump fought in New York Thursday to quash Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s probe under the overbreadth finding in the congressional case.

“This subpoena is copied, verbatim, from a congressional subpoena,” Trump’s attorney William Consovoy told a federal judge this morning at a conference that began at 10 a.m. and remains ongoing.

In his first face-off with the president’s lawyers since the Supreme Court’s decision, Vance’s office sounded the same warnings they have been making since Trump filed his federal lawsuit seeking to quash his subpoenas last September. On the surface, Vance’s office has prevailed at every stage of the proceeding, winning a scathing ruling from the trial judge, which was largely upheld on appeal and then affirmed by the highest court of United States.

But in effect, President Trump has sidelined Vance’s investigation by refusing to concede defeat.

“What the president’s lawyers are seeking here is delay,” Vance’s general counsel Carey Dunne asserted. “That is the strategy here.”

Unable to execute his subpoenas for more than 10 months since issuing them on Aug. 29, Vance’s investigations have stalled with no end in sight to litigation holding up his evidence search and a presidential election looming.

“Let’s not let delay kill this case,” Dunne added, quoting the adage “justice delayed is justice denied.”

More than citing a slogan, the district attorney’s office spelled out its fears about how dragging out the subpoena fight imperils the case where the age of the transactions at issue raises statute-of-limitations concerns. In court papers, the office invoked the danger of losing “every man’s evidence” as a result of “fading memories or lost documents.” The Aug. 29 subpoena of Trump’s accounting firm Mazars sought a wide swath of files pertaining to Trump and more than 10 of his related entities dating back to Jan. 1, 2011.

Lagging in the polls, Trump may effectively receive the request the Supreme Court denied, to pause the criminal investigation until he leaves office.

Consovoy denied that his litigation strategy has been to run out the clock but to keep the subpoena focused on substance.

“The court is quite clear that the subpoena needs to be tailored to the investigation,” Consovoy said during this morning’s conference.

Despite giving its blessing to Vance’s subpoena, the Supreme Court rejected a court’s approval of nearly identical subpoenas issued by House Democrats for President Trump’s financial records, including his tax returns. Trump’s legal team noted the overlap of two evidence hunts to argue that the Manhattan prosecutor’s probe showed “bad faith.”

“This subpoena is copied, verbatim, from a congressional subpoena,” Consovoy said.

As Trump interprets the ruling, the Supreme Court left him an opening to challenge the subpoenas’ breadth, allege bad faith, accuse the Manhattan district attorney of political motivations and claim the probe interferes with his official duties. His legal team intends to file a new complaint by July 27.

In a ruling from October, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero skewered Trump’s immunity demand as fitting for a king but not a president. The case returns to him in the age of the coronavirus pandemic, making it the first hearing to be conducted remotely via a teleconferce.

“I recognize the great inconvenience that all of face because of the pandemic affecting all of our lives,” Marrero told the attorneys.

Even a speedy resolution will spell delay for the Manhattan DA’s probe: Vance agreed to keep those subpoenas at bay until seven days after Marrero’s next ruling.

This story is developing…