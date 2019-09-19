Trump Sues Manhattan DA Over Tax Return Subpoenas

MANHATTAN (CN) – President Donald Trump sued Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance in federal court on Thursday, three days after reports emerged that the prosecutor had subpoenaed eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns in connection with a criminal investigation into hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“In response to the subpoenas issued by the New York County District Attorney, we have filed a lawsuit this morning in Federal Court on behalf of the President in order to address the significant constitutional issues at stake in this case,” the president’s attorney Jay Sekolow told the New York Times, which broke the news of the subpoena request on Monday.

Though the lawsuit was not immediately available by press time, Trump is the only plaintiff, and the defendants are Vance and the president’s accounting firm Mazars USA.

The docket indicates that the lawsuit alleges constitutional violations and that the legal team includes attorneys who have challenged other efforts by Congress to obtain Trump’s tax returns in New York and Washington. Those lawyers include Alan Futerfas, Marc Mukasey, Patrick Strawbridge, and William Convosoy.

The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero.

This is a developing story…