Trudeau Likely to Remain as Canadian Prime Minister

(CN) – Incumbent Justin Trudeau will likely hold on to his seat as prime minister of Canada after CBC News called the race for the leader Monday night, but Liberal Party losses in Parliament mean he will be heading a minority government this time around.

Under Canada’s parliamentary system, voters do not directly choose the prime minister, instead electing members of Parliament in their home “riding,” or district. The final tally of elections to the House of Commons will determine which party, or parties, win the authority to form Canada’s next government. That much was clear Monday night – Trudeau’s Liberal Party is projected to win more seats in Parliament than any of Canada’s other five major parties.

But for one party to win a mandate to form a majority government, it must secure 170 out of 338 seats in the House. If no single party wins that many seats, there will be a minority government, where the parties either cobble together a governing coalition or team up on individual issues.

The race during the 40-day election season has been extremely close. So close that Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, who last week inched ahead of Trudeau in the polls, called for a government led by the party that gets the most seats – rather than the party that wins 170 seats. Critics say that is not how Canada’s Parliamentary system works, and the move may backfire now that Trudeau is projected to win more seats than Scheer.

The final math was not yet set as of press time on Monday night. But the Bloc Quebecois tripled its seats in Parliament, making it and the progressive New Democratic Party likely partners for Trudeau’s Liberals to get the 170 votes needed to pass legislation. The Green Party had fewer seats, but the far right People’s Party of Canada was projected to win zero seats in Parliament.

Scandals and attack-filled debates have meant a surge in support for the country’s smaller parties – with the exception of the People’s Party of Canada.

Trudeau recently apologized for three incidents between the late 1980s and 2001 when he wore blackface and brownface.

This past April, Canada’s independent ethics commission found he tried to derail a corruption trial against the construction company SNC-Lavalin Group. Scheer has called for a criminal investigation into the issue.

Scheer, meanwhile, recently acknowledged his dual U.S. citizenship. Scheer said he did not broach the subject of his American father because no one asked him about it. And the conservative has refused to make clear his positions on gay marriage and abortion.

Whatever the final details of the new minority government, its leaders will soon make a “speech from the throne” before the House of Commons outlining its agenda. After a debate, the new government must survive a vote of confidence in the House of Commons. If it fails, the election cycle could start all over again.