Top eight CNS stories for today including former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden for the nation’s highest office; Federal courts across the country are being asked to step in as small businesses hit roadblocks applying for billions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds; The world faces a deeper recession than it did in 2008 but likely a quicker rebound, and more.

National

1.) Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden for the nation’s highest office Tuesday, saying his vice president is the best candidate to lead America through these unprecedented times.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

2.) Federal courts across the country are being asked to step in as small businesses hit roadblocks applying for billions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds.

(CNS Photo/Amanda Pampuro)

3.) President Donald Trump said Tuesday the World Health Organization has “mismanaged” and “covered up” the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic and announced the United States will halt funding to the organization until further review is conducted.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

4.) A week after a scientific report linked industrial soot emissions to Covid-19 deaths, the Trump administration opted Tuesday not to toughen a regulation on the air contaminant otherwise known to cause heart attacks and lung disease.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Regional

5.) Marking a milestone in the pandemic fight, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday offered a ray of hope to 40 million residents confined at home by unveiling a strategy to open up the state.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

6.) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday the Big Apple has arranged for a consistent supply of Covid-19 diagnostic tests as infections appear to be plateauing and the complex process of reopening the economy takes gradual and uncertain shape.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

International

7.) Sickened by the novel coronavirus, the world faces a deeper recession than it did in 2008 but likely — or perhaps hopefully — a quicker rebound, according to a pair of reports Tuesday by the International Monetary Fund.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

8.) A Dutch court rejected a case that sought to allow women in the Netherlands to receive abortion-inducing medication by mail instead of at a clinic.

(Photo via De Rechtspraak)