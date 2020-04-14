Trump Says He’ll Pull Plug on WHO Funding

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with people that have recovered from Covid-19, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (CN) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday the World Health Organization has “mismanaged” and “covered up” the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic and announced the United States will halt funding to the organization until further review is conducted.

The World Health Organization improperly took China’s assurances at “face value,” Trump said Tuesday during the daily White House coronavirus task force briefing held in the Rose Garden.

Trump said the organization also praised China for their transparency improperly. But Trump himself praised China’s President Xi Jinping repeatedly and at length in January and in February as the virus swept through Wuhan and then spilled over borders near and far.

“China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank president Xi!,” Trump tweeted on January 24.

As of Tuesday, the United States is approaching 600,000 positive coronavirus cases, with 25,000 dead.

This story is developing.