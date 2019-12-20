Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the United Kingdom began its shift away from Europe as the Conservative-dominated House of Commons voted in favor of a deal that spells out the terms of Brexit; The Supreme Court of the Netherlands ruled that the Dutch government must reduce greenhouse gas emissions; A coalition of state prosecutors claim the Trump administration ignored the science in rolling back protections for many U.S. waterways, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) A coalition of state prosecutors filed suit Friday against the Trump administration, saying regulators ignored the science in rolling back protections for many U.S. waterways.

2.) Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard asked a Virginia judge on Friday to dismiss the actor’s $50 million defamation case against her, arguing he was not implicated in an article she wrote about domestic violence.

3.) A federal judge signaled Friday he will likely strike down a lawsuit seeking to hold the U.S. government liable for a ranger whose gun was stolen and used to fatally shoot a young woman on a San Francisco pier in 2015.

4.) The D.C. Circuit on Friday ruled against a former member of President Donald Trump’s short-lived advisory commission on election fraud, finding he is not entitled to emails between commissioners and the vice president’s staff.

International

5.) In a historic change in direction, the United Kingdom began its shift away from Europe on Friday as the Conservative-dominated House of Commons voted in favor of a deal that spells out the terms of the U.K.’s divorce from the European Union.

6.) There was crying, cheering and applause Friday as the Supreme Court of the Netherlands ruled that the Dutch government must reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Regional

7.) In a rebuke to nearly 100 cities and counties, Virginia’s Democratic attorney general said in an advisory opinion Friday that local pro-Second Amendment laws declaring an exemption from statewide gun safety measures are invalid.

8.) A California judge on Friday signed off on an $84.5 million settlement between the University of California and a class of former Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory employees in a deal that will secure lifetime health care benefits for roughly 9,000 retirees, their spouses and dependents.