Top eight CNS stories for today including a rally from investors ushered in the best day of trading since 1933 despite no stimulus plan yet; President Donald Trump bemoaned interruptions to daily life caused by the coronavirus and said he wants the economy reopened by Easter; The toll in Spain and Italy rose by a staggering 1,257 new deaths in a pandemic bringing the world to a standstill, and more.

National

1.) Despite no stimulus plan yet, a rally from investors reversed Monday’s losses and ushered in the best day of trading since 1933.

2.) As the World Health Organization warned the U.S. could become the next major epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump bemoaned interruptions to daily life Tuesday and said he wants the economy reopened by Easter.

Regional

3.) Speaking fiercely from the site of what will soon be a makeshift field hospital to treat coronavirus patients in New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a dire warning Tuesday.

4.) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has asked President Donald Trump to declare his state a disaster area amid the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 1,400 Floridians and killed 18.

5.) With Texas Governor Greg Abbott declining to issue sweeping directives to stop the spread of the coronavirus, county leaders across the state are implementing stay-at-home orders at the urging of hospital officials who warn the measures cannot wait.

6.) A federal judge has denied a bid by freelance journalists and photographers to block parts of a California labor law designed to require gig economy companies to offer employee status and benefits to their workers.

International

7.) In a single day, the toll in Spain and Italy rose by a staggering 1,257 new deaths on Tuesday in a pandemic bringing the world to a standstill and threatening to engulf the United States in misery.

8.) Self-isolating for the better part of the month, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg called it “extremely likely” Tuesday that she had contracted the new coronavirus during a trip to central Europe.