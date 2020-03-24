Greta Thunberg Reports Recovery From What Was Likely Covid-19

(CN) — Self-isolating for the better part of the month, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg called it “extremely likely” Tuesday that she had contracted the new coronavirus during a trip to central Europe.

“Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms,” the 17-year-old said in an Instagram post, going on to write that she and her father, who had traveled with her from Brussels, developed shivers, a sore throat, cough and other symptoms. For her father, the symptoms were “much more intense” and included a fever.

Noting that Sweden only conducts Covid-19 testing on those in need of emergency medical treatment, Thunberg said she holed up in another apartment to prevent transmission of the virus to her mom and sister.

Sweden on Tuesday had reported 2,272 confirmed cases.

“Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill,” Thunberg wrote.

She said if her father had not been showing signs of infection simultaneously, “I might not even have suspected anything.”

“And this it what makes it so much more dangerous,” the post continues. “Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups.

“We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others.”

To continue the mission of the “school strike for climate” movement she sparked last year, while avoiding mass gatherings that could exacerbate the spread of the new coronavirus, Thunberg called earlier this month for a digital protest.

Activists have been urged to post photos of themselves with the word #ClimateStrikeOnline every Friday.