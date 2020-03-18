Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the United States and Canada will close their shared border to nonessential travel to tamp down on the spread of the novel coronavirus that has gripped the globe; A new survey shows most Americans think the pandemic is a big threat to the economy that President Trump hasn’t taken seriously enough; The toll of COVID-19 on global unemployment could eclipse the 2008 financial crisis, and more.

National

1.) The United States and Canada announced Wednesday they will close their shared border to nonessential travel to tamp down on the spread of the novel coronavirus that has gripped the globe.

2.) Virtually any gains in the stock market since President Donald Trump took office vanished Wednesday as markets slumped dramatically.

3.) As more and more Americans are stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak, a new survey shows most of them think the pandemic is a big threat to the economy that President Trump hasn’t taken seriously enough.

4.) The Big Three Detroit automakers agreed Wednesday to close all their U.S. production plants through March 30 in an effort to curb the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Regional

5.) A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday by Democrats in Wisconsin and Washington, D.C., asks state election officials to extend absentee voting deadlines and suspend certain voter registration rules for the April 7 primary in light of widespread disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

6.) Declaring a Senate runoff election a serious threat to public health if it went forward as scheduled this month, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey used the powers she gained when declaring the coronavirus an emergency to delay the contest more than three months.

International

7.) At its worst projections, the toll of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on global unemployment could eclipse the 2008 financial crisis, the United Nations’ International Labor Organization estimated in a preliminary report Wednesday.

8.) Facing an even bigger wave of death and sickness, Europe shut itself in on Wednesday and banned most travel into the European Union in a desperate bid to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus and seal itself off from more contagion.