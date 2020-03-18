UAW, Big 3 Agree to Production Cuts

DETROIT (CN) — The United Auto Workers announced an agreement with the Big Three Detroit automakers to reduce production, to protect factory workers from the coronavirus outbreak.

The parties met Tuesday evening after the UAW requested a special meeting to discuss a total shutdown of production plants. The automakers balked at that and sought alternatives to maintain some productivity and protect workers.

The UAW released a statement that approved of the new measures.

“All three companies have agreed to new measures that will increase adherence to CDC recommendations on social distancing in the workplace,” the 400,000-member union said. “Most importantly, all three companies have agreed to review and implement the rotating partial shutdown of facilities, extensive deep cleaning of facility and equipment between shifts, extended periods between shifts, and extensive plans to avoid member contact. They will be working on shift rotation to minimize risk. The companies have also agreed to work with us in Washington, D.C., on behalf of our members as we manage the disruption in the industry.”

The coronavirus infiltrated certain factories in recent days with reports that Ford, GM and Fiat-Chrysler workers have contracted the rapidly spreading disease. Ford announced a shutdown of European operations starting on Thursday for at least several weeks and Fiat-Chrysler shut its European plants until March 27 though its U.S. plants remain open.

While the infected Ford worker had limited contact with fellow employees, the person infected at the General Motors Cole Engineering Center had multiple interactions with colleagues.

Last Friday, GM CEO Mary Barra asked that any employees who could work from home to do so.

UAW Vice President Terry Dittes released a statement about the GM worker.

“Our thoughts are with our member and their family, coworkers and friends at GM’s Warren Technical Center, who rightfully are worried about their loved one’s health and their exposure to coronavirus. It is important that our members are quarantined in accordance with U.S. Government Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The UAW is working with GM to inform any members who should be in quarantine.”