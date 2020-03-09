Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the U.S. stock market plunged as the coronavirus outbreak continues to sink economies around the world; Italy took the extraordinary step of placing the entire country under quarantine as the virus spreads rapidly; The en banc Ninth Circuit ruled that Led Zeppelin did not infringe a little-known song’s copyright, and more.

National

1.) The U.S. stock market plunged Monday as the coronavirus outbreak continues to sink economies around the world, while the number of infected Americans swelled over the weekend to more than 550 in at least 34 states.

2.) A federal judge declared a mistrial Monday on the most serious charges against the ex-CIA coder accused of giving WikiLeaks the agency’s confidential cyber-espionage tools in the Vault 7 leak.

3.) Led Zeppelin will not have to face a jury a second time to answer whether they lifted the opening riff to their rock epic “Stairway to Heaven” from another song after the en banc Ninth Circuit ruled Monday that the rock legends did not infringe the little-known song’s copyright.

International

4.) Italy took the extraordinary step Monday evening of placing the entire country under quarantine, a far-reaching and historic move to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

5.) For 19 minutes before a silent courtroom Monday, a Dutch prosecutor read the names of all 298 victims of downed flight MH17 during the opening of a trial of four men accused of being involved in the crime.

Regional

6.) The Southern District of New York, one of the most influential federal courts in the United States, shut its doors Monday to people who have visited countries in the last 14 days where the coronavirus epidemic is surging.

7.) The Grand Princess cruise ship passed beneath the Golden Gate Bridge and trudged through San Francisco Bay on Monday morning, flanked by a coterie of coast guard ships headed toward a dock in Oakland where medical teams waited for at least 21 individuals who tested positive for the novel coronavirus to disembark.

8.) Democratic Montana Governor Steve Bullock announced his candidacy for the Senate on Monday, reversing course after saying he would not challenge incumbent Republican Senator Steve Daines.