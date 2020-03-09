Italy Quarantines 16 Million, Markets Crash

CASTELBUONO, Sicily (CN) — With the novel coronavirus spreading rapidly, Italy took the dramatic step to quarantine about 16 million people in the country’s financial and economic nerve center of Milan and surrounding provinces.

The shutdown of northern Italy and a precipitous fall in oil prices and financial markets on Monday highlighted how serious this global disease outbreak has become. The virus is sparking fears of a global economic recession as the number of cases worldwide surges past 110,000.

Italy’s quarantine was put into effect Sunday after the country reported a steep rise in the number of infected people and deaths.

Italian authorities on Sunday reported that 133 more people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 366. The country saw a spike in confirmed infections, too, from 5,883 to 7,375. Many more people showing few symptoms are likely carrying the virus without knowing it.

The restrictions were imposed on Milan, Italy’s financial capital of 1.3 million inhabitants, and the surrounding Lombardy region and several nearby provinces, including Venice and Parma. The government plans to enforce the restrictions until at least April 3. The quarantine affects about a quarter of Italy’s population of 60 million people.

It’s not a complete lockdown. People are allowed to leave and enter the quarantine zones for health, work and other urgent reasons, and people continued to move in and out of Milan’s train stations and airports Monday, albeit under the scrutiny of Italian police and authorities.

The move mirrors a quarantine Chinese authorities have imposed on about 56 million people in Hubei province since late January to stop the spread of this new virus, known as COVID-19. The tough measures in China appear to be paying off, with the country reporting a decline in new infections and deaths.

“Everyone has to do their part, which can be summed up in three words: Stay at home,” said Giorgio Gori, the mayor of Bergamo, a city in Lombardy at the center of the outbreak.

In an interview on RAI, an Italian broadcaster, Gori said hospitals were strained by the number of sick people, and he urged everyone to obey the quarantine to prevent the health system from reaching a breaking point.

Businesses were asked to let people work from home or shut down. Everyone was told to stay indoors as much as possible and venture outside only for necessities.

“This year, March is like Ferragosto,” the mayor said, referring to an Italian holiday in August when many companies close down for an extended summer break. “Instead, this year in August we will work.”

Nightclubs, gymnasiums, cinemas and other communal places in the quarantine zone were told to close. Bars and restaurants were allowed to stay open, but people are required to stay at least three feet away from each other to avoid contagion.

Schools across the country were already closed, and now theaters, cinemas, casinos, nightclubs and many other venues nationwide were told to close. Sporting events across Italy have been canceled. The country’s premier soccer league, Serie A, is going ahead despite calls for it to shut down. Games are being played in empty stadiums, however, because fans are not allowed in. Pope Francis delivered his weekly Sunday address, the Angelus, via video instead of in person from a Vatican window to prevent people gathering as they usually do to hear his prayer.

The virus continues to spread elsewhere in Europe with several countries reporting alarming spikes in recent days.

Over the weekend, France banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people. It already has closed schools in the hardest-hit areas. As of Sunday, France reported 19 deaths and 1,126 cases.

Worldwide, more than 3,500 people have died from the disease in 95 nations and territories.

(Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.)