Top eight stories for today including former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law survived its latest conservative-led challenge in a 7-2 ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court; South Dakota argued to restore a far-reaching ban on books mentioning nudity in its prisons; A magistrate at the EU’s top court called the Polish government’s efforts at wresting control over the country’s court system “pathological,” and more.

National

1.) Former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law survived its latest conservative-led challenge in a 7-2 decision Thursday from the U.S. Supreme Court.

2.) The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday the city of Philadelphia committed religious discrimination when it refused to place foster children through a Catholic foster care agency that does not work with gay couples.

3.) When students swarm back to colleges and universities this fall, things cannot return back to normal, lawmakers and university officials said during a Senate hearing on Thursday. They must improve.

Regional

4.) The state of South Dakota argued before an Eighth Circuit panel Thursday to restore a far-reaching ban on books mentioning nudity in its prisons, seeking the reversal of an order that called the policy overly broad and a violation of the First Amendment.

5.) An attorney for televangelist Jim Bakker and his Morningside Church argued before the Eighth Circuit on Thursday that a federal judge erred in dismissing their free speech lawsuit against investigating officials from Arkansas and California looking into a fake Covid-19 cure.

International

6.) A magistrate at the European Union’s top court on Thursday called the Polish government’s efforts at wresting control over the country’s court system “pathological,” a stinging rebuke from the normally neutral-toned jurists in Luxembourg.

7.) European internet service providers can hand over the personal details of customers who are accused of illegally downloading content, the EU’s top court ruled Thursday.

8.) A magistrate of the EU’s highest court said Thursday that Slovakia can issue an arrest warrant for two men thought to be involved in a 25-year-old kidnapping, despite being pardoned.

