Supreme Court Says Philadelphia Can’t Cut Ties With Catholic Foster Care Group

Philadelphia shredded its contract with a foster care agency that doesn’t place children with gay couples, but the Supreme Court found Thursday that it was the city that discriminated.

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday the city of Philadelphia committed religious discrimination when it refused to place foster children through a Catholic foster care agency that does not work with gay couples.

Philadelphia ended its contract with Catholic Social Services after a local media outlet reported that someone at the agency had said they would not place children with same-sex couples due to religious beliefs.

There are about 6,000 foster children in Philadelphia, and Catholic Social Services was one of 30 agencies that the city contracted with to place these children. Sharonell Fulton and Toni Simms-Busch, two foster parents licensed through Catholic Social Services, filed suit over the agency’s exclusion in May 2018.

Before Thursday, they had lost at every step of the litigation. The women appealed to the high court in Washington after the Third Circuit affirmed that the agency was discriminating against members of the LGBTQ community in violation of the nondiscrimination clause of its contract.

“CSS seeks only an accommodation that will allow it to continue serving the children of Philadelphia in a manner consistent with its religious beliefs; it does not seek to impose those beliefs on anyone else,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in Thursday’s reversal. “The refusal of Philadelphia to contract with CSS for the provision of foster care services unless the agency agrees to certify same-sex couples as foster parents cannot survive strict scrutiny and violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment.”

In a statement Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union emphasized that the court’s ruling should not be read as authorizing religious organizations to violate nondiscrimination laws. Where Philadelphia failed was in lining its contract with discretionary exemptions that rendered the nondiscrimination not generally applicable.

At the National Center for Lesbian Rights, legal director Shannon Minter called it “the narrowest possible ground” on which the court could rule.

“Federal, state, and local governments can and should continue to pass and enforce comprehensive nondiscrimination laws,” Leslie Cooper, deputy director of the ACLU LGBTQ & HIV Project, said in a statement. “This is critical given the high rates of discrimination experienced by the LGBTQ community, particularly Black and Brown trans women.”

Cooper called Thursday’s decision “good news for the more than 400,000 children in foster care across the country, who are the ones who get hurt the most if placement decisions are made based on an agency’s religious beliefs rather than the child’s best interest.”

She also lauded the court’s care in not extending a license to discriminate to other taxpayer-funded government programs such as homeless shelters, disaster relief programs and health care.

“We are relieved that the court did not recognize a license to discriminate based on religious beliefs,” Cooper said. “Opponents of LGBTQ equality have been seeking to undo hard-won non-discrimination protections by asking the court to establish a constitutional right to opt out of such laws when discrimination is motivated by religious beliefs. This is the second time in four years that the court has declined to do so.”

The Trump administration’s Department of Justice backed Fulton’s challenge at oral arguments in November. Herself a single mother, Fulton says she has fostered more than 40 children over the course of 26 years.

Catholic Social Services is represented by lawyer Lori Windham of the religious liberty law firm Becket in this case. Philadelphia is represented by attorney Neal Katyal of the firm Hogan Lovells.

The case was one of Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s firsts following her October confirmation.

In a report on discriminatory foster care agencies late last year, the Human Rights Campaign quoted statistics showing that some 2 million LGBTQ adults in the U.S. who are interested in adoption. This makes them “an untapped resource when it comes to finding families for children and youth in foster care,” the campaign said in a statement Thursday. Separately, the group has also reported that “LGBTQ youth are overrepresented in the foster care system.”

“We celebrate the LGBTQ families who are dedicated to providing homes to the thousands of children in the child welfare system,” Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David said in a statement. “Yet we know there is more work that must be done to ensure that the best interest of the child is always prioritized, including through family reunification. And there is more work to be done to ensure that LGBTQ people do not face discrimination anywhere in the country in every aspect of public life — our next step is to pass the Equality Act.”

Stephanie Haynes, executive director of Philadelphia Family Pride, underscored her group’s hope that Philadelphia will be able to address the constitutional concerns the court identified.

“LGBTQ people are just as qualified to be foster parents as anyone else,” she said. “There is no reason our families should be turned away from fostering children. In states across the country, many children spend years in a group home before being placed with a foster family, if ever.”

Becket emphasized in a statement reacting to Thursday’s ruling that more than 70% of the children supported by the CSS foster care program are racial minorities.

“It’s a beautiful day when the highest court in the land protects foster moms and the 200-year-old religious ministry that supports them,” said Lori Windham, senior counsel at Becket who argued the case in Fulton. “Taking care of children, especially children who have been neglected and abused is a universal value that spans all ideological divides. Today, I am grateful that the Supreme Court protected heroes of the foster care system like Sharonell and Toni, who give of themselves daily to care for children in need.”

Becket’s statement includes remarks from both of the foster moms who brought the suit.

“My faith is what drives me to care for foster children here in Philadelphia,” plaintiff Sharonell Fulton said in Becket’s statement, “and I thank God the Supreme Court believes that’s a good thing, worthy of protection.”

