Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court took up a case that will determine the constitutionality of Mississippi’s extreme ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy; A close associate of Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz pleaded guilty to six federal charges including child sex trafficking; Moscow is stepping up a repressive campaign against the opposition movement led by Alexei Navalny, and more.

National

1.) The Supreme Court took up a case Monday that will determine the constitutionality of Mississippi’s extreme ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy when fetus viability outside the womb is medically impossible.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

2.) A former Florida tax collector and close associate of Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz pleaded guilty Monday to six federal charges, including child sex trafficking.

(AP Photo/Steve Bridges)

3.) On top of the 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine on track to be shared with the world this summer, the White House announced Monday it will add another 20 million to that global donation.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

4.) Narrowing police powers to search private property without a warrant, the Supreme Court was unanimous Monday in ruling that officers had no basis to enter the home of a man who wasn’t answering his wife’s phone calls after a fight.

(Image by Dennis Larsen from Pixabay)

Regional

5.) A Mexican immigrant is on trial for the 2018 murder of a University of Iowa student that some politicians blamed on a broken immigration system.

(Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP)

6.) Resisting the urge to drop masks despite new federal guidance, California officials announced Monday statewide mandates will remain until the state fully reopens on June 15.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

International

7.) Ahead of parliamentary elections in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime is intensifying a sweeping crackdown on jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s network of allies by labeling his anti-Kremlin movement an extremist group.

(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

8.) The unusual bench trial of an attorney who fought Chevron over rainforest pollution concluded quickly Monday morning after the disbarred attorney’s defense rested without calling any witnesses.

(Courthouse News photo/Josh Russell)