High Court Slams Police Search in ‘Just Shoot Me’ Domestic Dispute

WASHINGTON (CN) — Police needed a warrant to search the home of a man who brought out a gun and told his wife to just shoot him to end an argument, the Supreme Court ruled Monday, rejecting the state’s claim that the situation qualified as a “community caretaking” exception.

The argument erupted in Cranston, Rhode Island, one morning in 2015 after Edward Caniglia joked to his wife that he didn’t want to use a coffee mug after his brother-in-law because he “might catch a case of dishonesty.” Things got so heated that the 68-year-old Mr. Caniglia stormed off to the bedroom, grabbed an unloaded handgun, brought it to the kitchen, slammed it on a table and asked, “Why don’t you just shoot me and get me out of my misery?”

Mrs. Caniglia spent the night at a motel but became worried the next morning when her husband wouldn’t answer the phone. She contacted the police to request a wellness check on her husband and an escort home.

According to the complaint he would later file, Mr. Caniglia appeared normal and polite when he found police at his door. Because the officers thought it still possible that he could harm himself or others, however, they wanted him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at the hospital. Mr. Caniglia says he only agreed to this because the officers said they would not confiscate his guns.

Officers who were at the scene don’t recall that agreement. Instead, they had Mrs. Caniglia show them where he kept his guns and confiscated them. They later said that since Mrs. Caniglia legally co-owned the guns, she gave the police consent to take them away.



