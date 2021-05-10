Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including California officials are on the verge of returning money to taxpayers and helping pay their bills thanks to overperforming tax collections and billions in federal aid; The AFL-CIO filed a complaint it says will test whether a new North American trade agreement can affirm Mexican workers’ rights to bargain for better wages; The Biden administration announced it will restore anti-discrimination protections in health care for gay and transgender patients, and more.

National

1.) Federal officials made their first public statement Monday after a hack triggered the partial shutdown this weekend of one of the nation’s major resources of fuel from Texas to New Jersey.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

2.) Championing a provision of former President Obama’s landmark health care law, the Biden administration announced Monday that it would restore anti-discrimination protections in health care for gay and transgender patients.

(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

3.) Attorneys for environmental lawyer Steven Donziger appeared to anticipate a pre-decided conviction on six contempt counts as the unusual bench trial two years in the making finally opened Monday morning.

(Courthouse News photo/Josh Russell)

Regional

4.) California is so flush with cash thanks to overperforming tax collections and billions in federal Covid-19 aid, state officials are on the verge of doing the unthinkable: returning money to taxpayers.

5.) An attorney for Los Angeles County told a federal judge Monday the court can’t take over the duties of local government when it comes to dealing with the local homelessness crisis simply because taxpayers don’t agree with elected officials’ policy decisions.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

6.) Pinning the blame on global warming for a quickly diminishing snowpack and disappearing reservoir levels, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday declared drought emergencies across much of the agricultural growing regions and normally water-rich areas of the state.

7.) New York’s public university system will require all in-person students to get a Covid-19 vaccine before the fall semester, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

International

8.) Claiming an auto parts manufacturing firm in northern Mexico is firing workers for organizing with an independent union, the AFL-CIO filed a first-of-its-kind complaint Monday with the Biden administration it says will test whether a new North American trade agreement can affirm Mexican workers’ rights to bargain for better wages.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)