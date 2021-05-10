Newsom Looks to Expand Stimulus Checks as Golden State Revels in Extra Cash

Despite the pandemic-induced partial shutdown of the fifth largest economy in the world — one that saw a total blackout of its economic juggernauts in the entertainment and tourism sectors — the Golden State remains golden.

The California Capitol building.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California is so flush with cash thanks to overperforming tax collections and billions in federal Covid-19 aid, state officials are on the verge of doing the unthinkable: returning money to taxpayers.

Locked in budget negotiations with lawmakers while simultaneously fighting to keep his job, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday proposed $600 stimulus checks for most California taxpayers in what he calls the “biggest state tax rebate in American history.”

Coined the “California Comeback Plan,” Newsom intends to fund stimulus checks for two-thirds of taxpayers by prying nearly $12 billion from the state’s coffers. While the state is currently offering one-time $600 payments to nearly 6 million low-income workers under a deal approved last February, Newsom wants lawmakers to expand eligibility to the middle class.

Newsom’s office had not made full details of the plan available by press time but said the stimulus checks are the first piece of the $100 billion recovery plan the Democratic governor will unveil in stages this week. Newsom is scheduled to give more details Monday during a press conference in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Governor Newsom believes California can’t go back to normal, because normal was never good enough. The California Comeback Plan has one goal: hit fast forward on our state’s recovery by directly confronting five of California’s most stubborn challenges,” Newsom’s office wrote in an email. “Newsom’s California Comeback Plan seizes this once in a lifetime moment to address long-standing challenges by taking on threats to our state’s future and ensuring every California family — regardless of their race or ZIP code — can thrive.”

With a constitutional budget deadline just over a month away, Newsom and the Legislature are going back and forth on how to spend the avalanche of tax revenue that continues to pour in.

Continuing a robust trend, personal income, corporate and sales tax revenues exceeded projections in March by 30%, or $2.5 billion. For the 2020-21 fiscal year, California has collected $16.7 billion more than projected.

The rosy figures have elected officials jockeying for social programs like fighting homelessness and broader health care for undocumented immigrants. But financial analysts warn the state could be constitutionally required to send out taxpayer rebates for the first time since the 1980s.

Under a voter-approved law that caps state government spending, if revenues exceed the limit for two straight years the state must split the excess amount between schools and taxpayers. Experts say while statewide unemployment remains among the highest in the country, income growth among the state’s richest continues to skyrocket and drive income taxes.

Monday’s stimulus checks and the overarching $100 billion plan figure to be a chief component of the revised budget proposal Newsom is expected to release on Friday.

This is a developing story.