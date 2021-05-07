Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including a federal grand jury brought civil rights charges against the four former police officers involved with the death of George Floyd; Brexit acted as a strong undercurrent as voters went to the polls in regional and local elections in the United Kingdom; Texas Republicans passed a controversial voting reform bill after an all-night legislative session, and more.

National

1.) A federal grand jury brought civil rights charges early Friday against the four former police officers involved with the death of George Floyd.

(Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

2.) The U.S. economy added only 266,000 jobs last month, marking a sharp slowdown in hiring and raising concerns over the pace of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Regional

3.) Around 3 a.m. Friday morning, the Texas House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 7 on a party-line vote that followed hours of debate and over a dozen amendments being added to the controversial election bill.

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

4.) A conservative advocacy organization and Wisconsin clergy sued the state corrections department on Friday over a Covid-19 policy restricting ministers’ access to prisoners, claiming it violates state law.

(Image by sdmsteadtaz from Pixabay)

5.) Oklahoma officials announced Friday the state will receive a full $2.6 million refund for its stockpile of hydroxychloroquine, months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked emergency use authorization for the malaria drug as a Covid-19 treatment due to lack of effectiveness.

(AP Photo/John Locher)

6.) The Massachusetts Supreme Court struggled Friday to figure out when a parent can be called to testify if their child is accused of a crime.

(Courthouse News photo/Adam Klasfeld)

International

7.) The historic Brexit decision to leave the European Union acted as a strong undercurrent as voters went to the polls in regional and local elections in the United Kingdom.

(AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

8.) With the coronavirus pandemic in the midst of a new deadly wave, the World Health Organization on Friday praised the United States for supporting a waiver on vaccine patents and approved the use of a Chinese vaccine, important steps in efforts to expand global vaccination.

(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)