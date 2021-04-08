Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including a federal judge cast doubt on a case brought by a consortium of advertisers claiming Google has a monopoly on digital advertising space; Several California counties and vaccination sites have already begun to offer Covid-19 vaccines to any adults who want them a week ahead of a statewide deadline to expand eligibility; The European Court of Human Rights ruled against parents who said the Czech Republic’s vaccine requirements for children trampled their right to privacy, and more.

National

1.) A federal judge said Thursday she has doubts about a case brought by a consortium of advertisers claiming Google has a monopoly on digital advertising space.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

2.) Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge announced Thursday the federal government’s plans to arm state and local governments with roughly $5 billion to combat the national surge in homelessness.

(Courthouse News photo/Martin Macias, Jr.)

Regional

3.) With record numbers of asylum-seeking youths entering the country, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is demanding a shelter for them in San Antonio be closed amid reports of sexual abuse.

(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

4.) A week ahead of California’s deadline to expand Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents over age 16, several counties and vaccination sites have already begun to offer vaccines to any adults who want them.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

5.) Prosecutors laid into the medical case against Derek Chauvin on Thursday in the former officer’s murder trial for the death of George Floyd, giving jurors a morning of testimony from a prominent Chicago pulmonologist who said Floyd’s death could have happened to anyone.

(Court TV via AP)

6.) Former NFL player Phillip Adams was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday morning after killing five people in a shooting rampage Wednesday in South Carolina, according to police.

(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

7.) In a bid to oust embattled Governor Andrew Cuomo at the ballot box next year, Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin pledged on Thursday to “bring New York back from the brink and return it to glory.”

(Image via Courthouse News)

International

8.) Resolving its first case over compulsory childhood vaccination legislation, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday against parents who said the Czech Republic’s school-enrollment requirements trampled their right to privacy.

(Simanek Vit/CTKvia AP)