Lung Specialist: Floyd Died on Scene From Lack of Oxygen

Prosecutors in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial called a pulmonologist as an expert witness to discuss the impact of police restraint on George Floyd’s breathing.

Dr. Martin Tobin testifies Thursday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS (CN) — Prosecutors laid into the medical case against Derek Chauvin on Thursday morning in the former officer’s murder trial for the death of George Floyd, giving jurors a morning of testimony from a prominent Chicago pulmonologist who said Floyd’s death could have happened to anyone.

“A healthy person, subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to, would have died,” Chicago pulmonologist and critical care physician Martin Tobin said.

Tobin, who hails from Ireland originally and spoke with a slight accent, walked jurors through his evaluation of Floyd’s deadly arrest through three hours of testimony Thursday morning. He explained the mechanics of breathing in normal conditions, then walked through the various factors preventing Floyd from taking in enough oxygen in the first five and a half minutes that Chauvin knelt on his neck.

Those factors, he said, included Floyd’s prone position, which allows for less air intake even under normal conditions by reducing the range the lungs have to expand. The pressure on Floyd’s back and position of his handcuffed wrists added to that. “They were forcing his left wrist up into his chest, forcing it in, tight, against his chest, forcing it high up,” Tobin said. “The ability to expand his left side here is enormously impaired.”

The compression, he said, also tightened a vulnerable spot in the trachea known as the hypopharynx, which Chauvin’s knee served to compress further.

Asked about the prone position’s usual impacts on breathing, Tobin said that without complicating factors it could impair breathing but not dangerously so. “The average person, you have so much reserves” of air in the lungs, he said, “but if you have someone with a knee on the neck… then that’s a whole different kettle of fish.”

That became evident, he said, as the 9 minutes and 30 seconds Chauvin spent on Floyd’s neck ticked on. He specifically addressed some of Floyd’s last movements as efforts to improve his air intake. At one point, Floyd moved his head to push his face into the pavement. That position, Tobin said, helped keep his throat and chest open.

“You can see that Mr. Floyd has his face rammed into the street, because here he’s using his face to try to prop up his chest,” he said. When the side of Floyd’s head hit the street again, Tobin said, his breathing again suffered. “In this position, there’s going to be far greater compression.”

Tobin pointed to a small kick Floyd made near the end of five and a half minutes and the look on Floyd’s face around the same time as evidence that Floyd was on his way out. “That is something we see as clinicians in patients when they suffer brain injury as a result of a low level of oxygen,” he said of the involuntary leg movement.

“I work in an ICU, where 40% of our patients die, so I’m extremely familiar with seeing people die, unfortunately,” Tobin said. He said that around 2 minutes and 55 seconds before Chauvin got off of Floyd, jurors could “see the moment when his life leaves his body.”

That didn’t stop Chauvin, he said. “The knee remained on the neck for another 3 minutes and 2 seconds after we reached the point when there’s not an ounce of oxygen left in [Floyd’s] body.”

He also had harsh words about something Chauvin said at the scene — that “if you can talk, you can breathe.”

That’s true, Tobin said, but dangerous. “It’s a true statement, but it gives you an enormous false sense of security. Certainly at the moment you are speaking, you are breathing, but it doesn’t mean that you are going to be breathing five seconds later,” he said.

Judge Peter Cahill called a lunch break before Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson could cross-examine Tobin. Nelson and Chauvin quietly took notes for much of the morning, with the occasional objection or request for a sidebar from Nelson.

In one of those sidebars, the attorney apparently objected to Tobin’s habit of speaking directly to jurors and directing them to examine portions of their own necks. Cahill, in response, told Tobin to phrase these directions as requests and informed the jury that while they were welcome to follow along with Tobin, they weren’t obliged to.

According to a pool reporter in the courtroom, most jurors continued following along with Tobin’s demonstrations anyway.

Tobin also dismissed the possibility that fentanyl intoxication could have caused Floyd to asphyxiate. “With fentanyl, you expect a 40% reduction of the respiratory rate,” he said. Floyd’s respiratory rate, Tobin explained, was about normal.

He walked the jury through the process of counting Floyd’s breaths as seen on body-camera footage from Chauvin’s colleague J. Alexander Kueng and using that count to calculate respiratory rate. “You can see, when you count it yourself, that the respiratory rate is 22,” he said, concluding that fentanyl was “not having an effect on [Floyd’s] respiratory centers.”

The problem was not the frequency of Floyd’s breaths but their ability to take in oxygen. Floyd’s oxygen levels, Tobin said, should have been almost three times higher than the level that would render a man of his age and size unconscious. By 8:25 p.m. and 41 seconds, he said, Floyd’s oxygen levels reached zero.

Chauvin is on trial for second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd’s death. The three other officers who assisted in Floyd’s deadly arrest are scheduled to go to trial in August on aiding-and-abetting charges.

Court is expected to return to session for cross-examination Thursday afternoon.