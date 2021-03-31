Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the EPA said it plans to remove members of two advisory committees appointed during the Trump administration; The NCAA appeared to strike out at the Supreme Court in its push to limit the amount of cash that colleges and universities can pay student-athletes; French President Emmanuel Macron reluctantly announced new restrictions to get the pandemic under control, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday it plans to remove the current members of two advisory committees that are meant to provide scientific insight for the agency, dozens of whom were selected during the Trump administration.

(Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP)

2.) The NCAA appeared to strike out Wednesday at the Supreme Court in its push to limit the amount of cash that colleges and universities can pay student-athletes.

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

3.) Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in younger teenagers, early data from the company show, based on trials in kids as young as age 12.

(Richard Chung via AP)

4.) Two Capitol Police officers are asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump responsible for injuries they sustained during the Jan. 6 riot.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Regional

5.) The trial of Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, slowed down a little Wednesday morning after an emotionally charged round of testimony the day before.

(Court TV via AP)

6.) The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down Covid-19 mandates issued by the governor and blocked the chief executive from unilaterally issuing any new ones related to the pandemic going forward.

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

International

7.) With hospital beds filling up fast and coronavirus infections exploding across France, President Emmanuel Macron reluctantly announced new restrictions on Wednesday to get the pandemic under control.

(AP Photo/Francois Mori)

8.) An appeals chamber at the International Criminal Court has upheld the 2019 acquittal of former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo and his Youth Minister Blé Goudé on Wednesday.

(Courthouse News photo/Molly Quell)