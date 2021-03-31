France to Impose New Restrictions as Virus Spins Out of Control

France is reporting the biggest surge in coronavirus cases in Europe and many hospitals are on the brink, as President Emmanuel Macron comes under attack for his handling of the pandemic.

Medical workers tend to a Covid-19 patient in Amiens, France, on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

(CN) — With hospital beds filling up fast and coronavirus infections exploding across France, President Emmanuel Macron was expected to reluctantly announce new restrictions on Wednesday to get the pandemic under control.

Macron prepared to make televised remarks to the nation at 8 p.m. and announce new restrictions. He met with his defense council in the morning, where he reviewed his options.

Two weeks ago, many parts of France, including Paris, were placed under a lockdown with store and school closings, but those restrictions have not been enough to stem the rise in infections.

Macron likely will impose stricter lockdowns in Paris and other hard-hit areas and may even consider a nationwide lockdown. He also reportedly is looking at evacuating patients in hard-hit regions to hospitals in areas where the virus isn’t out of control.

Macron’s recent decisions to keep schools open and limit restrictions appear to have led France into this precarious situation where the pandemic-weary country is facing the risk this new wave of disease will be even worse than what it has already suffered.

The president has come under increasing pressure from doctors, the public and political rivals to impose a new nationwide lockdown, something Macron has resisted. The worsening crisis is leaving him open to attacks and undermining his bid for reelection next April.

“From the start, the president of the republic has had no vision,” said Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader of National Rally and his main opponent, in a television interview on France Info. “No masks for months, no tests for months, and now no vaccines … We need to speed up vaccination and buy vaccines from Russia and China.”

France’s dire situation has been made worse by the European Union’s missteps in vaccinating its populations. Many have called the bloc’s slow pace a fiasco and its sluggish rollout is proving ever more costly as Europe finds itself inundated by a surge of new infections, most of them linked to a more contagious strain that first emerged in southern England last year.

Faced with a shortage of doses, Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday spoke with Russian President Vladimir about using the Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V, an indication of just how desperate European leaders have become.

In a controversial move out of sync with the rest of the EU, Hungary in mid-February began inoculating its citizens with the Russian vaccine and it is now far ahead of fellow EU nations. Vaccines have been administered to about 21% of people in Hungary compared to about 12% in France.

By comparison, in the United Kingdom, vaccines have been given to about 45% of people, a post-Brexit success story that adds insult to France’s painful situation. While France despairs amid new restrictions, on Tuesday massive crowds took to Britain’s parks and beaches to enjoy both an easing of restrictions and sunny weather. The frolicking, and at times drunken, British crowds drew a strong rebuke from government leaders, wary that such behavior and the lifting of restrictions may lead to a spike in cases.

France is now Europe’s chief hot spot, though other countries are also reporting very high numbers. In recent days, France has reported more than 30,000 new infections a day, the most in the EU. Poland is next with around 28,000 new cases a day. Meanwhile, Turkey, which is not in the EU, has reported a dramatic increase in recent days with more than 37,000 new confirmed cases on Tuesday.

France is not seeing a spike in deaths linked to Covid-19 but the number of hospitalizations is worrisome. So far, the country has reported about 95,340 deaths with 288 people dying on average a day, according to data from Worldometer.

By Wednesday, about 90% of France’s intensive care capacity was taken up by 5,072 people in need of urgent care, more than the peak in France’s second wave in November, according to the Ministry of Health.

Doctors are warning that they are on the point of having to choose which patients can live.

Health Minister Olivier Véran said on Tuesday that France could not allow that to happen. “We will not let hospitals become oversaturated, we will not let doctors have to choose between the sick,” he said.

The situation is particularly bad in Paris, where about 1,500 people are in intensive care and high numbers of younger people are infected. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called for all schools to be closed. National medical groups also called for strict lockdowns.

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.