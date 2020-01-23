Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial resumed with members of the House detailing the legal and constitutional case for an abuse of power charge; The Trump administration unveiled a new visa rule in an effort to stop pregnant woman from traveling to the U.S. so their children can be born American citizens; The U.N.’s highest court ordered Myanmar to take immediate measures to protect Rohingya Muslims from acts of genocide, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Turning from sweeping timeline to granular focus, President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial resumed Thursday with members of the House detailing the legal and constitutional case for an abuse of power charge.

2.) The Trump administration unveiled a new visa rule Thursday in an effort to stop pregnant woman from traveling to the U.S. so their children can be born American citizens.

Regional

3.) Iowa Democratic Party leaders have made changes this year in an effort to make the caucuses more accessible and the process more transparent.

4.) Wisconsin’s Democratic governor introduced a package of bills Thursday aimed at giving a hand to hurting farmers in America’s Dairyland, including measures to boost exports, create grant programs and provide enhanced mental illness resources for farmers burdened by bad times.

5.) Coming to the aid of California journalists, a state lawmaker on Thursday proposed exempting freelance reporters and newspaper distributors from a new labor law that has many industries scrambling to protect their business models.

International

6.) The U.N.’s highest court ordered Myanmar on Thursday to take immediate measures to protect Rohingya Muslims from acts of genocide.

7.) The Trump administration continued to belittle 17-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at a summit in Switzerland, with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin becoming the latest U.S. official to do so Thursday.

8.) The fate of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is now in the hands of a Canadian judge, who reserved judgment Thursday on whether the telecom executive can be extradited to the United States on a raft of charges related to possible Iran sanctions violations.