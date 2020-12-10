Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Brits to prepare for the “strong possibility” that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union without a trade deal; A committee of FDA advisers voted to recommend Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use nationwide; A new survey shows the controversy over so-called designer babies becomes less pronounced when the same tools are used to fight disease or infertility, and more.

National

1.) A committee of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use nationwide to fight the pandemic that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans since March.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

2.) A pastor who calls himself a “former homosexual” appeared unlikely Thursday to win a second chance at suing the website Vimeo for removing his posts about conversion therapy.

3.) The Supreme Court was mostly unanimous Thursday in throwing out a challenge to Delaware’s system of keeping the state’s judicial seats split between the nation’s two major political parties.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

Regional

4.) Despite the glimmer of hope offered by the impending arrival of a vaccine, Ohio’s Covid-19 infection and death numbers continue to escalate after the Thanksgiving holiday, with more than 10,000 new cases reported on Wednesday alone.

(Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)

5.) The burdens presented by Wisconsin’s abortion laws were balanced against national precedent governing abortion access in federal court on Thursday as a bench trial for Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the laws came to a close.

International

6.) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday warned Brits to prepare for the “strong possibility” that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union without a trade deal at the end of the year, an outcome likely to cause major disruptions and chaos.

(Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP)

7.) Studying the appetite for gene editing around the world, Pew reported Thursday that the controversy over so-called designer babies becomes less pronounced when the same tools are used to fight disease or infertility.

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

8.) Three Irish women who say an outdated and controversial surgical procedure was performed on them without their consent during childbirth lost their legal battle before Europe’s top rights court Thursday.

(Photo via CherryX/Wikipedia)